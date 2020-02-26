Detectives with the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force completed a crystal methamphetamine drug trafficking investigation in Greenup County.
The investigation included the purchase of crystal methamphetamine by undercover F.A.D.E. detectives in Russell. The investigation continued in cooperation with Raceland Police Department, resulting in additional criminal charges against Christopher Barber at his residence in Raceland, KY. F.A.D.E. obtained arrest warrants for multiple suspects, including Barber.
On Feb. 7, Christopher Barber was convicted of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine,
Escape, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Christopher Barber received a three year prison sentence in Greenup Circuit Court.
F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force operates in Carter and Greenup Counties and is comprised of officers from the Olive Hill Police Department, Russell Police Department, Raceland Police Department, and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.
The F.A.D.E Drug Task Force would like to thank the citizens of their communities for helping them combat this war on drugs. Detectives encourage the public to contact them anonymously at (606) 836-0442 about any illegal drug activity in Carter and Greenup Counties.
