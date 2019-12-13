FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (Dec. 12, 2019) – Transportation engineers are studying safety and future traffic needs along state highways in the Ashland-Greenup urban area of northeast Kentucky. And they need the public’s help.
The Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 contracted with engineering consultants QK4, Inc. to begin the Boyd-Greenup County Small Urban Area Study earlier this fall.
It's focused on safety and traffic congestion issues on state-maintained roadways and chosen local routes in a 50-square-mile urbanized area that includes the US 23 corridor between Catlettsburg and Greenup, downtown Ashland, and along the US 60 corridor between Ashland and Cannonsburg in Boyd County.
Engineers will use traffic and crash analysis and public input to look at issues, then identify possible highway improvements that could meet existing and future transportation needs over the next 30 years. Public meetings are expected to begin in January.
More information is available online via District 9 at http://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine/Pages/Boyd-Greenup-SUA-Study.aspx, which links to a public involvement map-based website -- https://tinyurl.com/sza838b -- where anyone may share information or ideas about state highway safety and traffic needs in the study area. Information and links are also available on the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission’s site at http://www.kyovaipc.org/ and via other local agency sites.
Links and news about the study will also be shared on Highway District 9’s social media sites at http://Facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9 and on Twitter @KYTCDistrict9.
The public is encouraged to visit the websites now to start offering input on the Boyd-Greenup Small Urban Area Study.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.