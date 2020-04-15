GRAYSON If you've been lucky enough to hear the sound of organ music drifting on the wind in Grayson, playing hymns just as Governor Andy Beshear begins his daily briefings at 5 p.m., you've been blessed by a Miracle – Francis Miracle.
Miracle also goes in to ring the church bells at Bayless Memorial Presbyterian every morning at 10, as the Governor asked churches to do last month to lift the spirits of those observing social isolation. But it's her organ playing that has really captured the ears of Grayson residents.
Miracle, who has focused almost solely on hymns since she started learning to play keys at age 13, says she has been playing for about 15 minutes each day since the social isolation period began.
“It just blesses me,” she said. “And I hope those that hear it get a blessing from it too.”
She said she has left the church a couple of times and found someone waiting to talk to her about the music, but she isn't sure exactly how far the sound of her playing reaches. The music has been heard at least as far away as Kentucky Christian University and Ralph's Food Fair, though.
Miracle said she knew she wanted to focus on spiritual music when she began learning organ.
“I started when I was 13 years old, taking lessons from Phersa Horton,” she said. “I told her I wanted to play organ. I wasn't interested in Chopin or any of that. I wanted to learn to play hymns on organ, so she took me to the Christian Church and taught me.”
She played organ at her church until she left the area in 1962, and has been playing since she returned home to Grayson in 2002.
“It's not for me,” she said. “It's for the Lord, and it's just a good thing to be doing. It just blesses my heart.”
She said she never learned to play by ear, and has to have the music in front of her.
“I have to play by note... (but) I have a big collection of hymn books,” she said.
She said the area around the organ is currently covered in a large portion of that collection, so she shouldn't run out of material while the isolation period is in effect, which is a good thing because she has no plans to let up.
“I'm going to continue until all this is over,” she said. “It's not a chore, it's a blessing.”
