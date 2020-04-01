All local Social Security offices are closed to the public for in-person service. This decision protects the population it serves—older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions—and employees during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, staff are still able to provide critical services.
The secure and convenient online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone. They are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local governments, and other experts to monitor COVID-19 and will announce as soon as possible when in-person service can resume.
If you need help from Social Security:
• First, use online services available at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. You can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and much more – from anywhere and from any of your devices. There’s a wealth of information to answer most Social Security questions online, without having to speak with a Social Security representative in person or by phone. Please visit online Frequently Asked Questions at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.
• If you cannot conduct your Social Security business online, check the online field office locator for specific information about how to directly contact your local office. The local office still will be able to provide critical services to help you apply for benefits, answer questions, and provide other services over the phone.
• If you already have an in-office appointment scheduled, you will be called to handle an appointment over the phone instead. If you have a hearing scheduled, they will call to discuss alternatives for continuing with a hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing. The call may come from a PRIVATE number and not from a U.S. Government phone. Remember that employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment.
• If you cannot complete your Social Security business online, call the National 800 Number at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). National 800 Number has many automated service options to use without waiting to speak with a telephone representative. A list of automated telephone services is available online at www.socialsecurity.gov/agency/contact/ phone.html.
To get more Social Security news, follow the Press Office on Twitter @SSAPress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.