Ever get tired of the same old chips and dip? Try making it yourself with these easy recipes for noshing.
EASY MICROWAVE POTATO CHIPS
from tasty.com
1 russet potato
2 tablespoons olive oil salt, to taste
On a cutting board, slice the potato into 1/8-inch (3 mm) slices.
Dry the potato slices with a paper towel until there is no more moisture. Transfer the sliced potatoes to a bowl and coat in olive oil.
Wipe down a large flat microwavable-safe plate with olive oil to prevent the chips from sticking. Place the chips on the plate in an even layer and sprinkle with salt.
Microwave the chips on high for 6-7 minutes or until the chips just start to brown. When the chips develop some color remove them from the microwave and slowly peel from the plate. If chips are sticking, they can also be flipped halfway through!
Repeat this process until all the potato slices are cooked.
THE BEST CHIP DIP
2 8-ounce packages of cream cheese, softened
One 12-ounce jar chili sauce
2 teaspoons onion salt, or more to taste
In a large bowl, using an electric hand or stand mixer, whip cream cheese, chili sauce and onion salt until creamy and smooth.
Place dip in a covered container. Put in refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight before serving.
CHILI LIME POPCORN SNACK MIX
from popcorn.org
1 quart popped popcorn
1 teaspoon nutritional yeast (available in health food stores)
1 teaspoon lime juice
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
Preheat oven to 300 F. Spread popcorn on a baking sheet. Sprinkle yeast powder, lime juice, chili powder and salt over popcorn.
Heat about 7 minutes and toss just before serving.
Serve warm.
FAVORITE PARTY MIX
from gimmesomeoven.com
6 cups toasted Chex Mix or Crispix cereal (either corn, wheat, rice or a combination!)
1 cup peanuts
3 cups pretzels
2 cups Cheerios
6 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
3 Tbsp. butter
3-1/2 tsp. seasoned salt
1 bag of candy corn or pumpkins (optional)
Oven Directions: Heat oven to 250F. In large bowl, mix cereals, nuts, and pretzels; set aside.
In small microwavable bowl, melt butter and mix in Worcestershire sauce and seasoned salt. Whisk with a fork until salt is dissolved. Then gradually spoon or pour the sauce over the cereal mixture, stirring it constantly to make sure that it is fairly evenly distributed. Then spread mixture on a greased cookie sheet, and place in the oven.
Bake 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Spread on paper towels to cool, about 15 minutes. (Optional: Mix in candy corns once the mixture has cooled.) Store in airtight container.
Microwave Directions: In large microwavable bowl, mix cereals, nuts, and pretzels; set aside. In small microwavable bowl, melt butter and mix in Worcetershire sauce and seasoned salt. Whisk with a fork until salt is dissolved. Then gradually spoon or pour the sauce over the cereal mixture, stirring it constantly to make sure that it is fairly evenly distributed.
Microwave uncovered on “High” for 6-8 minutes, thoroughly stirring every 2 minutes. Spread on paper towels to cool. (Optional: Mix in candy corns once the mixture has cooled.) Store in airtight container.
STOVE TOP SPINACH BALLS
from myfoodandfamily.com
1 pkg. (6 oz.) STOVE TOP Stuffing Mix for Chicken
1-2/3 cups hot water
1/4 cup butter or margarine, cut up
2 pkg. (10 oz. Each) frozen chopped spinach, thawed, well drained and patted dry
1 cup KRAFT Grated Parmesan Cheese
1 cup chopped fresh mushrooms
1 small onion, finely chopped
4 eggs
Heat oven to 400F. Mix stuffing mix, hot water and butter in large bowl until blended. Add remaining ingredients; mix lightly. Shape into 60 (1-inch) balls. Place in single layer on 2 rimmed baking sheets sprayed with cooking spray. Bake 15 to 20 min. or until heated through and lightly browned.
HAM AND CHEESE SPIRALS
from myfoodandfamily.com
1 egg
1 Tbsp. water
1 sheet frozen puff pastry (1/2 of 17-1/4 -oz. pkg.), thawed
1/4 cup KRAFT Grated Parmesan Cheese, divided
1/4 tsp. ground red pepper (cayenne)
8 slices OSCAR MAYER Deli Fresh Smoked Ham
Heat oven to 400F. Beat egg and water until blended. Unfold pastry on lightly floured surface. Roll into 14x10-inch rectangle; cut lengthwise in half. Brush both pastry halves lightly with egg. Sprinkle 1 pastry piece with 3 Tbsp. cheese and pepper; cover with ham and remaining pastry piece, egg side down. Roll gently with rolling pin to seal. Brush lightly with some of the remaining egg. Roll up tightly into 14-inch log, starting at 1 long side; cut crosswise into 24 slices. Place, cut sides down, on parchment-covered baking sheet. Brush with remaining egg; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake 12 to 14 min. or until golden brown.
FIVE MINUTE PITA PIZZAS
from thebakerchick.com
4 pockless pita flatbreads
3/4 cup of marinara sauce
12 slices of provolone cheese (mozzarella or other cheese would work well too!)
Pepperoni, sausage, veggies or other toppings of your choice
Spread a couple tablespoons of sauce on each pita, leaving a small crust around the edge. Top with 3 slices of cheese each and any meat/veggies you like. Place the pitas one at a time directly on the rack of a toaster oven. Toast for 3-4 minutes, or until cheese is golden and bubbly. Alternately, bake at 450F on a cookie sheet for about 10 minutes, or until golden, broiling for a minute or two to get the topping extra crisp if desired.
