UPDATE: Since this article was penned a representative from Smithfield's corporate office has reached out to the Jouranl-Times. We have provided the representative with a list of questions we have about the type of safety protocols and protective equipment being utilized at the Grayson location, and plan to write a follow-up article once those questions are answered.
Smithfield Foods, the company that operates a meat processing plant in Grayson, has now shuttered four of its plants due to outbreaks of the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness.
The company, owned by Hong Kong-based WH Group, has now temporarily closed their Sioux Falls, South Dakota operation – but only after that site became the United States' largest vector of infection, with 735 associate cases that includes approximately 600 employees and 135 close contacts of those employees. This outbreak occurred in a state where Gov. Kristi Noem has also refused to order non-essential business closings or to ask individuals and businesses to observe self-isolation protocols intended to prevent the spread and mutation of the virus.
But it isn't just in South Dakota where Smithfield plants have had issues. Plants in Cudahy, Wisconsin, Martin City, Missouri, and Arnold, Pennsylvania, have also closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks among employees. So what is Smithfield, one of the world's largest pork processors, doing to prevent the outbreak and spread of the virus in their other facilities, such as the Grayson site?
Employees at the Grayson plant have said they are seeing increased precautions being taken, but none would speak on record for fear of violating company policy. Attempts by the Journal-Times to speak to a local representative resulted in the newspaper being directed toward the corporate office. Attempts to reach corporate spokesperson Keira Lombardo by telephone resulted in the Journal-Times reaching a voice-mailbox that had not been set up. Attempts to reach Lombardo via email resulted in an email response from the company's New York City-based PR firm MWWPR.
After the first attempted email contact with Lombardo, MWWPR's Jenna Wollin responded on Tuesday, April 14 with a link to the Smithfield website page www.smithfieldfoods.com/ourcovid19response.
A second email to Lombardo, attempting to get a response and interview with Lombardo or another Smithfield representative, resulted in an email from MWWPR's Gregory Nyhan on Thursday, April 16. Nyhan asked about the newspaper's deadline and said he would, “work to get (us) on the phone with a spokesperson,” but there has been no follow-up communication or response to further emails from Smithfield personnel.
MWWPR's Nyhan did email back on the morning of Friday, April 17, asking for a list of questions the Journal-Times would like answered. The Journal-Times provided Nyhan with those questions, which included requests for more information on the installation and use of protective plexiglass barriers, types of personal protective equipment being provided to employees and the use of thermal scanning technology that Smithfield touted on their website.
Thus far, none of those questions have been answered by Smithfield or their public relations firm, and follow-up phone calls and emails continue to go unanswered.
While staff at the facility have confirmed that safety and sanitation protocols at the site have been increased, they have not confirmed what measures are being taken.
The Smithfield website says that the company has “added extra hand sanitizing stations, boosted personal protective equipment, continu(es) to stress (the) importance of personal hygiene, enhanced cleaning and disinfection, expanded employee health benefits, implement(ed) thermal scanning, increased social distancing in common areas, installed plexiglass barriers, (and) restrict(ed) all nonessential visitors.”
Contact the writer at jwells@journaltimes.com.
