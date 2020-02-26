Tuesday was Shrove Tuesday, the traditional feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.
Lent was traditionally a time of fasting and on Shrove Tuesday, Anglo-Saxon Christians went to confession and were “shriven” (absolved from their sins).
Shrove Tuesday also is known as Pancake Tuesday. Because fasting is part of Lent, pancakes were a popular dish to serve on Shrove Tuesday because the dish “uses up” eggs, milk and flour.
Pancakes are wonderful anytime, but today is a good excuse to enjoy them.
Here are some ideas from — where else? — pancakemasters.com.
THE BASIC PANCAKE
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1 cup milk (any milk except skim)
1 large egg
1 tablespoon unsalted butter (melted) or vegetable oil, plus 1 1⁄2 tablespoons more for pan
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
Add the milk, egg, and 1 tablespoon melted butter and whisk just to combine.
Working in batches, melt 1⁄2 tablespoon of the remaining butter or oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat.
For each pancake, spoon batter into the skillet and cook until bubbles appear on the tops and the bottoms are golden.
Flip the pancakes and cook 30 seconds to 1 minute longer until other side is golden brown. Repeat with remaining butter and batter.
BANANA PANCAKES
2 cups flour
2 tablespoons sugar
4 teaspoons baking powder
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
2 eggs, beaten
2 cups milk (any but skim)
4 tablespoons vegetable oil or melted butter
2 bananas, mashed
Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
In separate bowl, mix together egg, milk, vegetable oil and bananas.
Stir flour mixture into banana mixture; batter will be a little lumpy Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat.
Pour or scoop batter onto pan, using about 1⁄4 cup for each pancake.
Wait until bubbles form on the uncooked side, and bottom is golden brown, then flip.
Cook until pancakes are golden brown.
HINT OF BACON
1 cup all-purpose flour, (spooned and leveled)
2 tablespoons sugar
1 1⁄2 teaspoons baking powder
1⁄2 teaspoon baking soda
1⁄2 teaspoon coarse salt
1 1⁄4 cups buttermilk
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 large egg
8 slices bacon
Pure maple syrup, (optional)
Preheat oven to 200 degrees. In a bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In another bowl, whisk together buttermilk, melted butter, and egg. Whisk flour mixture into buttermilk mixture just until moistened, with small to medium lumps remaining.
In a large cast-iron or nonstick skillet or on a griddle, cook bacon over medium-high until fat is rendered and bacon is browned on one side, 5 to 6 minutes. Flip and cook until golden and crisp on underside, 1 to 3 minutes. Drain bacon on paper towels; reserve bacon fat in a small bowl.
Heat skillet with 1 table spoon of bacon fat over medium heat. Add 1 Tbsp of bacon fat. Pour 1⁄4-cups of batter into the skillet. Cook until some bubbles appear on top of pancakes and a few have burst, about 2 minutes. Using a spatula, flip the pancakes and cook until browned on underside, about 2 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter, adding more bacon fat if needed.
Serve pancakes with bacon on the side.
THE EXTRA FLUFFY
1 cup All-Purpose Flour
2 tsp Baking Powder
1⁄4 tsp Salt
2 tbsp White Sugar
3⁄4 cup plus 2 tbsp Milk
1 Large Egg, beaten
2 tbsp Unsalted Butter, melted
1 tsp Pure Vanilla Extract
Cooking oil
Combine flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder into a bowl and mix well.
In a separate bowl, mix the egg, milk, vanilla, and melted butter together. Be careful not to use hot, melted butter, as that may end up cooking your eggs!
Pour the wet ingredient mixture into the dry ingredients and stir till mostly incorporated. The batter should be thick and a little lumpy, but without any visible streaks of flour. If it is too thick to work with, add a little milk. Set the batter aside for 5-10 minutes.
Heat a heavy-bottomed, non-stick pan over a low-medium heat and coat it with oil. Use a 1⁄4 cup measure to scoop and drop the batter into the pan so that you get evenly-sized pancakes.
Cook until the first side is golden brown, or until the top surface forms bubbles. Flip and repeat on the other side. Adjust heat accordingly. Serve while still hot.
COFFEE PANCAKES
1 cup white flour
2 Tbsp sugar
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
¼ tsp salt
1 cup low-fat buttermilk (or scant 1 cup nonfat milk with ½ to 1 Tbsp lemon juice)
1 large egg
2 Tbsp instant coffee granules
1 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk to combine the buttermilk, egg, instant coffee, and cooled, melted butter.
Using a spatula, add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix to combine.
Preheat electric griddle or large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Once hot, ladle ~1/4 cup batter onto the hot surface and spread to a 5-inch diameter.
After 2-3 minutes, bubbles will form on the top of the batter; flip the pancake and cook an additional 1-2 minutes.
Repeat with remaining batter and serve hot.
