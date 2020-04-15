There have been a lot of comparisons drawn between the current coronavirus pandemic and the 1918-1919 Spanish Flu pandemic, but for one Portsmouth man with Carter County roots, those comparisons hit very close to home.
Mark Anthoney Smith's great-grandfather, John Harvey Jarvis, was born in Carter County – near the Soldier community – on either October 9 or November 1, 1892, depending on which document you are looking at. (His death certificate records the birth date as November 1, but all other family documentation carries the October 9 date.)
He married Sarah Kegley in April of 1911, and the couple had five children, including Smith's maternal grandmother Nina Jarvis Hall, who was born in Carter County on March 29, 1916. But by 1918, when he contracted the Spanish Flu virus, Jarvis was working at the brickyard in Hitchins to support his family.
While it's a short drive today, a hundred years ago Hitchins was a long trip from Soldier, and Jarvis was far from home and family when he got sick with the virus.
“I’ve been thinking about him a lot over the past year or more,” Smith said. “He probably had to work up until he got sick.”
After growing ill his grandfather contracted pneumonia, and though he was young and otherwise healthy – Jarvis had only just turned 26 when he became ill – his condition deteriorated quickly and he died within a few days of the onset of his illness.
That quick decline and death from an associated condition like pneumonia wasn't uncommon for victims of the Spanish Flu, Smith noted, just as breathing problems and pneumonia have accompanied some of the fatal instances of COVID-19 infection today.
“It’s a strange coincidence that I researched the 1918 influenza (pandemic) just recently,” Smith said. “History repeats itself.”
Jarvis was still at Hitchins when he passed on November 15, 1918, according to his death certificate. Smith said he knew his great-grandfather's body was put on a train, and returned to the Olive Hill or Soldier area for burial. But from there the trail grows cold.
Burial records say that he was buried in a Mauk Cemetery, but Smith has found at least four different Mauk cemeteries in the area, including the Mauk-Leadingham Cemetery just across the Carter County line in Elliott County.
His grandmother was still a toddler, just a little over two years old, when her father passed, so she didn't remember the funeral but she knew he didn't have a grave marker.
That's one of the things Smith – who began looking for his grandfather's grave in early 2018, in hopes he could locate it prior to the centennial of his death – would like to rectify if he ever locates the grave.
“It would mean a lot to me,” he said. “I was especially close to my grandmother and I think that she would be appreciative if I could locate her dad. I doubt he even has a marker so it would be nice if I could get him a modest one.”
Smith has reached out to the Rattlesnake Ridge Genealogy Group and others for assistance in locating his great-grandfather's grave, but so far he has had no luck. While there is no more information in the official record, Smith hopes someone in Carter County knows which cemetery his grandfather might be buried in, and where any unmarked graves in those cemeteries might be.
If anyone has information that could be helpful, Smith is on Facebook, or you can contact the Journal-Times on his behalf.
