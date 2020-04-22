UPDATE: Since the writing of this story Porter has taken a third COVID-19 test, which came back negative, showing she has shed all remnants of the virus from her system.
"We have about shouted the roof off of this house!!" Porter wrote in a text message to the reporter, describing the joy she and her family felt at the return of the results.
After a second negative test she will be cleared to return to work.
Donella Porter, the woman who was Carter County's first confirmed case of COVID-19, takes the virus that causes the illness seriously and thinks you should too. Porter has openly shared the account of her illness on social media, including the fact that after recovering from the virus and maintaining the Center for Disease Control (CDC) suggested quarantine period, the virus still showed up in her second test.
While this doesn't necessarily mean that the virus is still alive in her system, or that she is capable of spreading it, the Olive Hill respiratory therapist continues to isolate herself and follow quarantine protocol to keep her family and neighbors safe.
Her second positive test is one reason why Porter believes people should be taking the illness seriously. While the CDC gives recommendations for a quarantine of two weeks from the onset of symptoms, most people don't have to be tested again after recovering. The only reason Porter was tested again is because of her job in the healthcare field, which requires two negative tests before patients can return to work. This means that, with two positive tests, Porter will have to endure at least four of the very uncomfortable tests before she can return to work.
It's entirely possible, she said, that the second test is detecting dead virus that has not yet been shed from her system. But it's also possible, even if it is a remote possibility, she still has live virus in her system and could infect others. If it weren't for her job, though, which requires she have two negative tests, she wouldn't necessarily know if she still had the virus in her system at all.
Porter is continuing to follow social isolation protocols, including continuing to isolate from her family – the toughest part of contracting the illness, she said – but most other individuals with the illness would be interacting with friends, family and colleagues again by this point.
The other reason Porter believes the illness should be taken seriously is related to how mild the symptoms can appear in some, and how difficult it was – especially early on – for those potentially infected with the disease to get testing done. If it weren't for temporarily losing her sense of smell and taste, she said, her symptoms wouldn't have been any more severe than a mild case of the flu.
It wasn't until the third day of her illness that she got a temperature.
“As soon as I started chilling, I knew something was up,” Porter said.
She had been working from home anyway, so she went to her bedroom and isolated herself.
“The next morning I went and got tested,” she said. That was a Tuesday, the fourth day of her illness, and her fever never went above 100.6 degrees.
She was there as soon as the drive-up testing location was opened, wearing personal protective equipment to keep herself and others safe, but the testing site was at first hesitant to test her. They were being very conservative with tests at that time, and because she couldn't say with any certainty that she had been in direct contact with anyone who had the virus, they weren't sure she needed to be tested.
Porter said she was tested on March 31, and had her results back on April 2. She had been self-isolating since March 30, however.
“I self-isolated from the day I started chilling,” she said, and while she stayed in her bedroom her husband and daughters stayed in the basement of the home.
She would use her phone to FaceTime with her family, and would sit on the patio and talk through her window with them, but otherwise she had no other contact with her family for over 14 days.
“For 14 full days, that's how we did it.”
Her husband would make her meals, bring them upstairs while wearing an N95 mask, knock on the door, and she would wait for him to leave before opening the door and retrieving her meal. But, she said, she wasn't able to enjoy them no matter how delicious they looked. It was the day of the testing, March 31, that she also began to lose her sense of smell and taste. While waiting on dinner she decided to snack on some barbecue potato chips.
“I thought, 'I'm going to snack on these chips,' and I couldn't taste them,” she said. She then tried to smell a bleach based cleanser she had in her room, and despite the normally strong odor, she smelled nothing at all.
“I knew I was positive before I even had the test results, because of the sense of smell,” she said.
Luckily, however, her sense of smell and taste returned after only five days. She was eating one of her vitamin C gummies when she realized she could taste some of the citrus flavor in the gummy.
Even though she couldn't taste them for nearly a week, her husband continued to cook beautiful meals for her.
“Hats off to him,” she said. “He cooked three meals a day.”
While her taste and smell returned after only five days, others have lost their sense of smell and taste for up to 10 days with the virus. But knowing that it would eventually return made it easier to endure.
She said that sharing her experiences during her quarantine period was also helpful in coping with the illness. She noted she was in a group with others sharing their experiences, and “that helped me so much to recognize symptoms.” It also made her want to share her experience, so it could help others have hope that they could recover.
“I just wanted to take this thing... and let God use it for good,” she said.
Though she has missed out on a lot during her quarantine, including her anniversary and her daughter's birthday, she still feels blessed to have her friends and family help her through the experience. Her anniversary, for instance, fell on the thirteenth day of her quarantine. She walked out on the elevated patio, with her N95 mask on, while her husband stood in the yard below her with his personal protective equipment on, and from a distance they shared steaks that a friend brought over and her husband grilled. But even that day they had no contact.
She also maintained a 14-plus day quarantine, even though she could have been retested with 72 hours symptom free and seven days from the first onset of symptoms, per CDC guidelines.
The test, she said, is very unpleasant, and she didn't want to take it any more often than she had to, which is why she chose to wait the full 14 days. But when she was retested after that period, her test still came back positive for the virus. At that point she had been fever free for 10 days, and symptom free for five days. It had been 17 days since the first onset of symptoms, which greatly exceeded CDC guidelines. Most other COVID-19 patients, by that point, have begun to associate with family again instead of continuing to quarantine. But because she has to have two negative tests to return to work, and because so little is still known about this virus, she has continued to isolate from her family.
She spoke with the someone from the CDC's Infectious Diseases Center and was told they think the virus is probably not active, but they can't say with 100 percent certainty that she is not still contagious.
The test, she said, doesn't tell if the virus is dead or alive, and she may just need to finish shedding the virus, which can occur through coughing, sneezing, and through other bodily processes.
Because her husband has never exhibited symptoms, and tested negative, the CDC and Infectious Diseases have said it is ok for him to return to work, but he continues to wear protective gear at work and in the home when talking or delivering food to Porter.
She has, at this point, left her room, but she still doesn't interact with the rest of the family, who congregate in common areas in other parts of the home. She has told her daughters to consider the area on the couch where she has been staying since leaving the bedroom “dirty” and to avoid sitting there until after she tests completely negative.
“If I'm out of the bedroom, I (still) have a mask on,” she said, even though it has been nearly a month since the onset of her first symptoms, and fourteen days symptom free.
“Right now, we're still staying spread out,” she added.
She said she looks forward to the development of a test that can show whether the virus detected is dead or alive, as well as tests for antibodies. Once a test for antibodies is available, she said, she thinks it will show that many more people have had the disease than have tested positive.
Until those tests are developed, or her tests comes back negative, however, she won't have any contact with her friends and family, no matter how difficult it is. And that lack of human contact, she said, has been the hardest part for her, more so than the illness itself.
“Emotionally, it has been a nightmare,” she said. “Much harder than the virus itself.”
While others have also reported breathing problems after recovery, she said she hasn't had any issues. This may be because, as a respiratory therapist, she knows the importance of breathing exercises and practiced deep breathing and forced coughing during her quarantine.
But, she said, the virus is “sneaky” and not everyone exhibits the same symptoms. While for some the symptoms are respiratory, for others they are gastrointestinal only.
“Not everyone has the same symptoms, so when I say it's a sneaky virus, it is,” she said.
And while she has been as open as she can about her illness and symptoms, that openness has been a “double-edged sword.” For instance, someone leaked news of her second positive test, and that information was spread by another news organization, before she could tell her mother that she was still positive.
“When I did call and talk to my mom about still testing positive, she cried her eyes out,” she said.
Overall, though, the community has been very helpful. In addition to the steaks and potatoes brought by a friend for her anniversary, other neighbors have also brought groceries to the family, including two large chocolate bunnies for her children when she and her husband were unable to shop for Easter candy and baskets.
While she does worry about some shunning resulting from her openness, she said, “I'm sure it will pass with time.”
In the meantime, she said, her faith and her love for her family and friends will keep her going until her tests return negative.
