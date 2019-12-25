The 2019 S.U. Pratt Community Service Award was presented to the Carter County Quilts for Veterans (CCQFV) at the 42nd Community Service Awards hosted by the Grayson Area Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 12 at Carter Caves State Resort Park.
Accepting the award on behalf of the CCQFV was Sheila Flaugher Binion, President of the group.
Also in attendance and pictured are Cozetta Bond, Dian Ratcliff, Brenda McGlone, Sandy Stewart, Sue Tackett, Lisa Plummer, and former U.K. CEA for Family and Consumer Sciences, Whitney Dyer Marrow.
Iva Bradford and Joyce Jackson also attended the awards ceremony.
The S.U. Pratt Community Service Award was the first award instituted by the Chamber, beginning in 1978, and is named for a charter member and first executive secretary of the Chamber. It is given to an individual or group that has excelled in the previous year in work and accomplishments for the community in Grayson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.