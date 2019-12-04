No wonder everyone loves soup. Those who eat it love it because it tastes good, the whole meal is right there in one place and all you need is a spoon to eat it.
Cooks love it because you can make it all in one pot and it’s quick and easy. Here are some familiar — and less familiar — recipes for one of the most beloved wintertime meals.
LOADED POTATO SOUP
from fifteenspatulas.com
8 oz bacon, sliced
1 large onion chopped (about 2 cups)
2 pounds russet potato, peeled and cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces
26.1 ounce carton Swanson® Cream Starter Traditional
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
3 scallions sliced
In a large pot set over medium heat, cook the bacon for 7-8 minutes until crispy. Remove half of the bacon from the pot to a paper towel lined plate, then add the chopped onion along with a pinch of salt. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and fragrant.
Add the potato chunks to the pot and season generously with a big pinch of salt, and cook for 5 minutes.
Add the Swanson Cream Starter and cook the soup for 15-20 minutes with the lid on, stirring every 5 minutes so the bottom of the pan doesn’t burn, until the potatoes are soft. Stir in the cheddar cheese and green onions, then serve immediately. Serve with desired garnishes on top, such as the reserved crumbled bacon, extra cheese, scallions, or sour cream. Enjoy!
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
from fifteenspatulas.com
2 tbsp olive oil divided
1 1⁄4 lbs boneless skinless chicken breast
1 small onion chopped (2 cups)
3 cloves garlic minced
2 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground chipotle
1⁄ 2 tsp dried oregano
1⁄ 4 tsp ground coriander
2 cups corn kernels, frozen is fine
15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed
3 tbsp tomato paste
14.5 oz can diced tomatoes
4 oz can diced green chiles
32 oz box chicken stock or broth
salt
black pepper
Ideas for serving (garnishes):
tortilla chips
sour cream
shredded colby jack cheese
guacamole or sliced avocado
cilantro
Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large soup pot set over medium high heat.
Season the chicken breasts generously with salt and pepper, then sear in the pan for about 2-3 minutes on each side, until golden brown on both sides, but not cooked through.
Remove the chicken to a plate, then add the chopped onion, 1⁄8 tsp salt, and the remaining tablespoon of olive oil. Turn the heat down to medium, and cook for about 5 minutes, until the onions have softened.
Add the garlic, and cook for 1 minute, until fragrant.
Add the cumin, chipotle, oregano, and coriander, and cook for another minute.
Add the corn, beans, tomato paste, diced tomatoes, diced green chiles, chicken broth, and reserved chicken breasts. Bring the soup up to a boil, then reduce to a simmer.
Cover the pot with a lid, turn the heat all the way down to low, and simmer gently for 15 minutes, until the chicken breast is cooked through to 165F.
Remove the chicken breasts to a board, and shred with two forks. Return the shredded chicken to the soup.
Taste the soup and make any necessary seasoning adjustments, then serve with desired toppings.
HEARTY ITALIAN CHICKEN CHOWDER
from myfoodandfamily.com
1⁄ 4 cup KRAFT Lite Zesty Italian Dressing
1⁄ 2 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts, chopped
1 can (14-1⁄2 oz.) stewed tomatoes, undrained
1 cup fat-free reduced sodium chicken broth
1 zucchini, chopped
1⁄ 2 cup elbow macaroni, uncooked
1 tsp. dried basil leaves
1⁄ 2 cup KRAFT 2% Milk Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Heat dressing in large saucepan on medium heat. Add chicken; cook 3 min., stirring once.
Add tomatoes, broth, zucchini, macaroni and basil. Bring to boil on high heat.
Simmer on medium heat 8 min. or until macaroni is tender. Sprinkle with cheese.
LEFTOVER TURKEY SOUP
from myfoodandfamily.com
1 Tbsp. oil
1⁄ 2 cup chopped onions
1 carrot, sliced
1 stalk celery, sliced
2 cans (14-1⁄2 oz. each) fat-free reduced-sodium chicken broth
2 cups water
1 env. GOOD SEASONS Italian Dressing Mix
2 cups cubed cooked turkey
1⁄ 2 cup farfalle (bow-tie pasta), uncooked
Heat oil in large saucepan on medium heat. Add onions, carrots and celery; cook 3 to 5 min. or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.
Stir in broth, water and dressing mix. Bring to boil.
Add turkey and pasta; cover. Simmer on medium-low heat 10 to 12 min. or until pasta is tender.
CREAM OF BROCCOLI SOUP
from myfoodandfamily.com
1⁄ 4 cup chopped onions
1 Tbsp. butter or margarine
1 Tbsp. flour
2 cups milk
4 oz. (1/2 of 8-oz. pkg.) PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese, cubed
1⁄ 2 lb. (8 oz.) VELVEETA, cut into 1⁄2-inch cubes
1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen chopped broccoli, cooked, drained
1⁄ 4 tsp. ground nutmeg
1⁄ 8 tsp. pepper
Cook and stir onions in butter in medium saucepan on medium-high heat 3 to 5 min. or until onions are crisp-tender. Whisk in flour until blended.
Stir in milk; cook on medium heat 2 min., stirring occasionally. Add cream cheese; cook and stir 2 to 3 min. or until melted.
Add remaining ingredients; mix well. Cook 5 min. or until heated through, stirring occasionally.
BLACK BEAN AND RICE SOUP
from myfoodandfamily.com
2 cans (15 oz. each) black beans, undrained, divided
3 cups water
1⁄ 2 cup chopped onions
1 env. (0.7 oz.) GOOD SEASONS Italian Dressing Mix
1-1⁄2 cups instant brown rice, uncooked
Blend 1-1⁄2 cans beans in blender until smooth. Pour into large saucepan.
Add remaining beans, water, onions and dressing mix; stir until well blended. Bring to boil on medium-high heat.
Stir in rice; cover. Simmer on low heat 5 min. or until heated through; stir.
