GRAYSON – Social media posts, Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone said, helped fuel the fiscal court's move on Monday morning to hold a special session dedicated to adopting a resolution to “designate Carter County a Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
Recent content shared across various social media platforms about the erosion of Second Amendment rights, he explained, led to phone calls and emails to himself and magistrates. Malone said people wanted to know why the county didn't support the Second Amendment. Of course, he said, they all do support the Second Amendment. Most of the people in Carter County are gun owners, he noted, adding that he thought knowledge of that fact was one of the things that helped keep petty crime rates low in the county.
Malone noted two stories shared widely on social media – one relating to gun control rhetoric out of Virginia and the other a story about someone arrested in a New York airport for legally carrying a gun with the magazine and gun stored separately – as helping fuel the current pressure.
When asked by one of the citizens among the standing room only crowd why this resolution was necessary if the Second Amendment was already guaranteed in the Bill of Rights, Malone referenced the New York incident.
Malone said the passage and enforcement of laws like those that led to the New York couple's arrest are what the county is affirming their stance against with the resolution.
Following a complete reading of the resolution by County Attorney Brian Bayes, Magistrate Donnie Oppenheimer made a motion to adopt the resolution, seconded by magistrate Brandon Burton.
When Malone called for a show of hands the unanimous vote of the magistrates was echoed by raised hands among the capacity crowd, who after brief laughter erupted into applause for the resolution.
Following adjournment of the meeting Malone said that while he supported the Second Amendment, he also wished people would pay increased attention to the other nine amendments in the Bill of Rights.
“Those are all still important,” Malone said. “Without them, we'd be a lot less free.”
