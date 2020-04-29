Slide repairs on KY 1459 in Greenup County will require a temporary closure along part of the highway beginning next week.
On Tuesday, April 29, crews will close KY 1459 to all thru traffic between Messer Road and Carter Hollow (milepoints 2.36-2.55) to repair a slide area. The road will remain closed day and night for about a week. Work is expected to be complete May 6, depending upon weather. During the road closure, traffic may detour using KY 1 and KY 2 through US 23 at Greenup.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
