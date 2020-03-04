The year 2020 is a big one for Olive Hill. It marks ten years since the devastating floods that made such an impact on the community, and community business leaders want to celebrate the spirit of the city and its people and how they've overcome that devastation.
In addition to planning events to coincide with the day flood waters overtook the town, the theme of this year's Homecoming parade and events with be Overcoming.
During an organizational meeting for events last week, participants discussed the parade, Ms. Olive Hill, and the June Horse Show, as well as setting dates for other events.
On With the Show, at the Olive Hill Historical Society, was tentatively scheduled for July 3.
Historical displays at the historical society and around town, curated by Jim Plummer, will also be returning this year.
Other popular events, such as the free pool day at the municipal pool, still need to be planned in conjunction with the city.
Some events will also need to find a new location, with the depot building finally being converted into a Welcome Center. The quilt show, for instance, is currently on hold pending the location of an alternate display space. The depot was purchased with funds from a grant to be turned into a Welcome Center years ago, explained Chamber president Lisa Messer Conley, and will finally be converted to that original purpose before the events surrounding Homecoming and the July 4 weekend.
Conley said the Chamber will meet at the Shriner's meeting space in the Shrine Club Park for the time being, and have also been offered the use of space in the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall and at the Olive Hill Historical Society. Some of those spaces may also be utilized for Homecoming events that used to use the depot.
Activities like the gong show will likely return, but the date for that competition and other events are still to be determined.
Family movie night has been scheduled, however. That event will occur outside on the depot's lawn on June 30, with the gymnasium at the Olive Hill Historical Society as a possible rain location.
The next meeting of the event planning committee is March 23, at 6 p.m. in the historical society's Tea Room at the Shoppes on the Hill.
Contact the writer at jwells@journal-times.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.