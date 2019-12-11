For the past four years Delores Sarpas has made sure that those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, would be remembered. After starting the tradition to honor the 75th anniversary of the tragic attack, Sarpas has continued to organize a memorial each year.
“I came out and asked (the cemetery) what they were doing to commemorate the anniversary, and they had nothing planned,” Sarpas said, explaining how the event first came to be.
It's been a labor of love since for Sarpas, who was just seven years old when the Pearl Harbor attack occurred, but said it had a tremendous impact on her as a young girl. This year, however, marks her last as organizer of the event. Sarpas has decided to retire from the activity and move closer to her children in Indiana.
But the tradition she started will continue. Sarpas' sisters in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will make sure of that. While it was not officially a DAR event in the past, members of the organization were always involved.
Cheryl Wooten Spriggs, current Regent of the Poage Chapter of the DAR – which includes Boyd, Carter and Greenup Counties – said the group will continue to partner with others to make sure the event is carried on each year.
“I think the collaboration is good (for the community),” Spriggs said of the groups that come together each year for the ceremony.
In addition to the organization provided by Sarpas and the DAR, the West Carter High School JROTC offered the services of their color guard and performed the Missing Man ceremony. Following that, the Marine Corps League led the rose ceremony again, ringing a bell, placing a rose and offering a salute for each of the ships lost in the attack, while the names of the seven ships were read off by Deborah Cook Everman. The league then provided a 21-gun salute and David Keeton, a junior at Paul Blazer High School, played taps.
In addition to the official participants, members of the Patriot Guard also showed up – some on their bikes and in their leathers – to present colors and pay their respects to the departed. The Indiana Kentucky Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights (IKORCC) also offered space and provided food, coffee and other soft drinks after the ceremony for those who came out to participate and pay respect. IKORCC representative Jerry Yates said the union was honored to host the reception.
Contact the writer at jwells@journal-times.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.