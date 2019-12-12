Cookie swaps: What a great idea! You can get together with friends and have a good time, sure, but you also have the chance to gather a variety of sweets without the work and expense of baking a variety of cookies.
Of course, there is the work and expense of throwing a party, but look at it this way: You’re combining a Christmas party with a labor-saving cookie swap; it’s a two-in-one effort.
CLASSIC GINGERBREAD COOKIE
from punchbowl.com
3 ½ c. all-purpose flour; more as needed
2 ½ tsp. ground ginger
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
½ tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
¼ tsp. ground cloves
¼ tsp. salt
½ c. unsalted butter, softened
¾ c. packed light brown sugar
1 large egg
¾ c. light or mild molasses
1 tbsp. finely grated orange zest (from about 1-½ large oranges)
In a medium bowl, whisk together the ginger, flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and cloves. In a separate bowl (or in a stand mixer) beat the butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy.
Add the egg and mix until well combined.
Then, add the molasses and zest and beat until smooth, making sure to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed.
Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, and mix slowly. Mix just enough for the flour to be incorporated, and do not over mix. The dough will come out very sticky and stiff.
Place all the dough onto a lightly floured baking sheet and flatten to about 1 inch. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for about an hour.
Heat your oven to 350º and re-arrange the racks to the upper and lower thirds of the oven. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
Cut the chilled dough into 4 pieces. Generously flour your work surface, and roll out one piece to about ⅛ thickness, keeping the rest of the dough in the freezer.
Using a cookie cutter, cut out the cookies and use a spatula to transfer them over to your baking sheets. Make sure to space out about ½ an inch apart, brushing off any extra flour.
Keep rolling out the remaining dough, and cut into more shapes. Continue rolling and cutting until you’ve filled the baking sheets, making sure to use up any scraps from the previous batch.
Bake the cookies until golden brown, about 10 minutes.
You may want to swap out the baking sheet positions halfway through baking, depending on your oven. Cool on wire racks. Make sure to use a fresh piece of parchment paper for each batch.
BERGER COOKIES
from homemadeinterest.com
1⁄3 cup Butter
1 teaspoon Vanilla extract
1 teaspoon Baking powder
1⁄2 cup Sugar
1 Large egg
1 1⁄2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1⁄3 cup Milk
Icing
1 cup Bittersweet chocolate chips
1 cup Semisweet Chocolate chips
1 tablespoon Light corn syrup
1 teaspoon Vanilla extract
3⁄4 cup Heavy cream
1 1⁄2 cups Powdered sugar
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set to the side.
In the bowl of your mixer beat together butter, vanilla extract, baking powder, and sugar.
Add the egg and beat until the mixture just starts to come together.
Slowly add the flour a ½ cup at a time alternating it with the milk.
Scoop about a tablespoon of cookie dough and drop it on the baking sheet. Repeat this step spacing the dough about 2 inches apart.
Lightly grease the bottom of a measuring cup and press it gently down on the dough balls, flattening them slightly so they are about 1 1⁄2 inches across. You will need to grease the measuring cup several times during the process so the dough doesn’t stick; you can use non-stick spray.
Bake the cookies for 8-10 minutes. This cookies are cake-like, so don’t let bottoms get fully brown.
Once cookies are done remove them from the oven and place them on a cooling rack.
Make the frosting by placing the two types of chocolate chips in a bowl.
In a separate, microwave safe bowl, add the heavy cream and microwave it for 30 seconds at a time until it begins to boil.
Pour the boiling milk over the chocolate chips and let it sit.
Add the light corn syrup to the chocolate and stir until it is smooth.
Stir in the powdered sugar and let them mixture sit for 5 minutes to cool slightly.
Take each cookie and turn it over, dipping the flat bottom in the chocolate icing.
Let the chocolate mixture continue to cool and then using a knife scoop up more chocolate and spread it over each cookie.
If you can see swirls in the icing after you spread it over the cookie then it is the right consistency.
In the end the chocolate should be about the same thickness as the cookie.
Let the chocolate set and then store in an airtight container until ready to serve.
ITALIAN CHRISTMAS COOKIES
2 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1 1⁄4 cups granulated sugar
1⁄2 cup butter, softened
1⁄3 cup whole milk ricotta cheese (from 15-oz container)
2 teaspoons grated lemon peel
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
Frosting
2 1⁄4 cups powdered sugar
3 to 4 tablespoons lemon juice
Betty Crocker™ gel food colors, as desired
Betty Crocker™ candy sprinkles, as desired
Heat oven to 350°F. In small bowl, stir flour, baking powder and salt.
In large bowl, beat granulated sugar, softened butter, ricotta cheese and lemon peel with electric mixer on medium speed about 1 minute or until fluffy; scrape side of bowl. Beat in eggs, one at a time, just until smooth. Stir in vanilla. On low speed, beat flour mixture into sugar mixture until well blended. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes.
Using floured fingers, shape dough into 54 (1-inch) balls; place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until set but not brown. Cool 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheets to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 15 minutes.
In small bowl, beat powdered sugar and 3 tablespoons lemon juice with spoon until smooth and spreadable.
If frosting is too stiff to spread, add additional lemon juice, 1 teaspoon at a time. Tint with food color. Using knife, spread 1⁄2 teaspoon frosting on each cooled cookie; immediately top with sprinkles. Let stand about 30 minutes or until frosting is set. Store covered in airtight container at room temperature.
