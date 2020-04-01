While social distancing and the ordered closure of non-essential businesses may have resulted in the closure of the Carter Skills U classroom above the Grayson branch of the public library, that doesn't mean that you can't still work towards your high school diploma with the group. The organization has instead pivoted to their online offerings, including the use of Google Classroom.
“While the Carter Skills U building is currently closed to the public, as many places are due to the COVID-19 emergency, we are not closed for service,” explained Margaret Bocook, Skills U instructor, via email communication. “We are still enrolling and serving our students with online classes.”
She explained that instructors are “actively contacting students and creating courses,” that students can complete from home. If students would like to enroll in a class, they may contact them via telephone or email, and the enrollment forms and next steps will be emailed. They are currently enrolling students for both GED and college prep classes.
If you wish to receive your GED, you should first create a GED account at GED.com, she explained. The email you use to sign up should be your username and the password should be set to carter12. Because they request that all students use this same password, be sure to keep the email you use to create your account private.
After creating the account, complete the questions and mark Carter Skills U as your study center. This will allow Carter Skills U to access your scores and to pay for the tests on the student's behalf. Once the account is created and Skills U has been contacted, they will cover costs for practice GED tests.
Students can also join their online Google Classroom at https://youtu.be/_ePuO04g4jg.
Instructors will be checking those classes daily, she said, and will update them with new materials and they move forward. Communication will be handled through posts within the course as well as email. It's very important, she noted, to view the videos attached to the lessons, as some include “extra lessons to boost (the) learning experience.”
Bocook recommends creating a new Google email that can be used specifically for the classes before creating a Google Classroom Account.
Once the account has been created students can add classes by clicking the “+” button at the top of the page.
To join Bocook's math 200 level, use code p65p2r4.
For science level 300, the code is y5ar7yd.
For RLA level 300, the code is wefuzwb.
For social studies level 200, pzck7lf.
For Vickie Stacy's math 300 or social studies level 300 classes, the code is b46nzid.
For more information or assistance you can contact Carter Skills U by telephone at 474-9375, or you can contact Bocook or Stacy via email at Margaret.logan@kedc.org and Vickie.stacy@kedc.org.
Contact the writer at jwells@journaltimes.com.
