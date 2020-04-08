OLIVE HILL Olive Hill Mayor Jerry Callihan signed an order last week declaring a state of emergency in the city.
This order came two and a half weeks after President Trump declared a national state of emergency, and more than three weeks after Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in the state of Kentucky.
The declaration gives the mayor powers to take certain emergency actions, including: to enforce laws and administrative regulations relating to disaster and emergency response and to direct emergency response forces and operations; to exclude nonessential, unauthorized, or uncooperative personnel from the scene of an emergency; to declare curfews and establish their limits; to order immediate purchases, rentals, or other procurement of goods and services essential for the protection of public health without regard to procurement codes; and to request emergency assistance from any local government or special district and, through the governor, to request emergency assistance from any state agency and to initiate requests for federal assistance as necessary for the protection of public health and safety or continuation of essential public services.
It also grants other rights and duties as prescribed under KRS Chapters 39A and 39B.
This order came on March 31, just prior to notice from the health department that the city of Olive Hill was the location of Carter County's first confirmed case of COVID-19. Three days later, on April 3, the city issued a release on that case.
In addition to the mayor asking “that everyone continue to practice social distancing and (follow) other guidelines provided by the CDC and other agencies for hand sanitizing and other protective measures,” the release detailed other actions taken by the city to deal with the state of emergency.
The release noted that the COVID-19 patient, Donella Porter, “the wife of a City of Olive Hill employee bravely announced publicly, on Facebook, that she was the first confirmed case in Carter County.”
The release further noted that the employee had been quarantined with family, under medical advice.
City clerk and treasurer Chimila Hargett said she spoke with the county health department and “received instructions for the few employees who may have been in contact with the quarantined employee.”
Those staff members, she said, had been advised to continue practicing social distancing and self-monitoring. If any of those employees exhibit symptoms, she said, those who had contact with them will also need to be quarantined.
“The City of Olive Hill has been taking precautions for weeks now for the safety of all our employees and for our citizens, and for the continuity of operations for the city and city utilities,” she said.
These precautions began on March 16, she explained, when the mayor ordered the closure of all city buildings to the public. On March 19, Hargett noted, she began ensuring that herself and other city staff would be able to work remotely, “should it be needed to ensure the continuation of operations for the city.”
Those teleconferencing capabilities were first tested on March 26, when the Olive Hill City Council met for a special session via teleconference, and broadcast the meeting live on Facebook.
In that meeting council passed resolutions setting meeting protocols during the pandemic period, and passed municipal orders relating to leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and placing a moratorium on utility disconnections during the emergency period.
“Today, all city employees, except those on quarantine, are working and providing essential services to our citizens and community,” Hargett wrote. “The police department is active and patrolling, providing law enforcement, and have been encouraging social distancing through crowd dispersal.”
The police department has also received personal protective equipment from the health department, she noted, so that they could safely continue performing their duties.
