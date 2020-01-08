The Olive Hill Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting last month at Carter Caves State Resort Park to announce award winners and elect new officers.
Chamber President Lisa Messer Conley thanked the 2019 officers – Vice President Tammy Moore, Secretary Jimmie Binion and Treasurer Chelsa Hamilton – for their service to the chamber and Olive Hill community over the past year.
Conley and Hamilton will continue to serve in their respective roles in 2020, while Lincoln Stamper was elected Vice President and Christy Stamper was voted in as the new Secretary.
Moore traded her Vice Presidency for a seat on the Board of Directors in 2020. That body will also include Chris Perry, Von Perry, Debbie Harman, and Carl Bustetter.
The chamber honored the following award winners for their work in 2019:
Angela Messer Fultz: Youth Empowerment Award for her work with the Galaxy Project and other community events
The Galaxy Project: Non-Profit of the Year
Chelsa Hamilton, who serves as director of the Galaxy Project in addition to her role as Chamber treasurer: Award of Excellence
Local business owners Todd and Wanda Antrobus, of the Drive-In and Henri's Deli: Moving Forward Award for their contributions to the community
J.D. Rayburn: Appreciation Award for his role as “Overseer of the Depot”
Hazel Messer: Community Spirit Award
Tyler's Pizza: Olive Hill Strong Award
Von Perry: Volunteer of the Year
Olive Hill Historical Society: Member of the Year award
“This year has definitely been a successful one,” Conley said in a communication about the awards, noting that she was “truly looking forward to 2020,” and what the Chamber has in store for the community.
Conley also thanked Chris Perry and the staff of the Carter Caves lodge for providing the meal for the events, and members Dustin Howard and Louise Stapleton for providing door prizes.
The first meeting of the Chamber of Commerce in the new year is scheduled for Thursday, January 16 at 5:30 p.m. location to be determined.
Contact the writer at jwells@journal-times.com.
