Tuesday, March 17
Prime Time Family Reading Time, Olive Hill Elementary, 5 p.m. Program is free and includes a meal, door prizes, and educational childcare for younger siblings.
Wednesday, March 18
Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer's, 4 – 5 p.m. at the FIVCO office, 32 FIVCO Court, Grayson.
Saturday, March 21
Bigfoot researcher and author Doug Waller, Olive Hill branch of the Carter County Public Library, discussing Bigfoot evidence and eyewitness accounts, 1 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Friday, March 27
Women in the Arts show, F!nal Fr!day Art Walk, Grayson Gallery & Art Center, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 28
The 14th annual Goebel/Gobel and Suttles-Campbell-Barnhill-Hall Cemetery Preservation Group reunion will be held at the Wilson Creek Missionary Baptist Church, at the junction of Wilson Creek and U.S. 60 in Carter County, from 12 – 2 p.m. Please bring finger food dishes, a dessert and pop. After registration and meal the group will hold a business meeting, elect officers and set work days for 2020. For more information contact Doug Spillman, Flatwoods at (606)388-4050.
Saturday, April 4
Hammertowne, Rattlesnake Ridge Community Center, 7 p.m. Free concessions.
Wednesday, April 22
Victims Rights Week event, hosted by National Justice & Hope for Crime Victims, 5201 East Highway 60, Grayson, .
Little Free Library
The Olive Hill Church of the Nazarene, located at 510 Jordan Court, has erected a "Little Free Library" on its property for the purpose of making reading materials available to individuals of all ages. The public is invited to take books they would be interested in reading. Anyone is free to borrow books or keep them if needed.
Carter County Cleanup
The Carter County Cleanup 2020 event, scheduled for April 25, is seeking volunteers and donations of cleaning supplies such as paper towels, gloves, trash bags, bottled water, hand sanitizer, first aid items, and other supplies. For more information, or to volunteer, email at cartercountycleanup@gmail.com or call at (606)316-9705.
Jobs
The U.S. Census Bureau is now hiring census takers for the 2020 census. The job offers flexible hours, weekly pay, and paid training. Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs, or call 1-855-JOB-2020 for more information and help applying.
H.E.L.P.
H.E.L.P. Health equipment for Local People is a new service here in Carter County. We are a non-profit group to help get gently used medical equipment recycled and in the hands of those that need it. Also to help provide needed protein supplements, and adult briefs of all sizes to those with limited insurance coverage, especially the elderly. We need donations of wheelchairs, potty chairs, shower seats, walkers, lift chairs and medical supplies. Some people can’t afford this or copay is to high. H.E.L.P. Has page on Facebook or call 474-6423 for more information or reach Nathana Hall on FB. Let’s take care of Carter County.
