Due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are being canceled or postponed. Please check with event organizers prior to making plans for events listed. You may also check our listing of event cancellations and postponements to see if your event has been delayed.
Saturday, April 4
• Hammertowne, Rattlesnake Ridge Community Center, 7 p.m. Free concessions.
Wednesday, April 22
• Victims Rights Week event, hosted by National Justice & Hope for Crime Victims, 5201 East Highway 60, Grayson.
Little Free Library
• The Olive Hill Church of the Nazarene, located at 510 Jordan Court, has erected a "Little Free Library" on its property for the purpose of making reading materials available to individuals of all ages. The public is invited to take books they would be interested in reading. Anyone is free to borrow books or keep them if needed.
Jobs
• The U.S. Census Bureau is now hiring census takers for the 2020 census. The job offers flexible hours, weekly pay, and paid training. Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs, or call 1-855-JOB-2020 for more information and help applying.
H.E.L.P.
• H.E.L.P. Health equipment for Local People is a new service here in Carter County. We are a non-profit group to help get gently used medical equipment recycled and in the hands of those that need it. Also to help provide needed protein supplements, and adult briefs of all sizes to those with limited insurance coverage, especially the elderly. We need donations of wheelchairs, potty chairs, shower seats, walkers, lift chairs and medical supplies. Some people can’t afford this or copay is to high. H.E.L.P. Has page on Facebook or call 474-6423 for more information or reach Nathana Hall on FB. Let’s take care of Carter County.
