Thursday, January 9
Informational meeting and application assistance for Census 2020 jobs, Grayson Branch of the Carter County Public Library, 12 – 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 14
Regular monthly meeting of the Grayson Area Chamber of Commerce, Noon, at Johnny's Pizza.
Thursday, January 16
Carter County Extension Council meeting, noon, at the Carter County Extension Office, immediately followed by the Extension District Board meeting.
Monday, January 20
Grayson Area Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors meeting, 5:30 p.m., Grayson City Building.
Tuesday, January 21
Memory Days organizational meeting, 5:15 p.m., Grayson City Building.
Thursday, January 23
Winter Adventure Weekend, Carter Caves State Resort Park. Visit winteradventureweekend.com online or call (606)286-4411 for more information.
Friday, January 24
Winter Adventure Weekend, Carter Caves State Resort Park. Visit winteradventureweekend.com online or call (606)286-4411 for more information.
Saturday, January 25
Winter Adventure Weekend, Carter Caves State Resort Park. Visit winteradventureweekend.com online or call (606)286-4411 for more information.
Sunday, January 26
Winter Adventure Weekend, Carter Caves State Resort Park. Visit winteradventureweekend.com online or call (606)286-4411 for more information.
Carter County Cleanup
The Carter County Cleanup 2020 event, scheduled for April 11, is seeking volunteers and donations of cleaning supplies such as paper towels, gloves, trash bags, bottled water, hand sanitizer, and more. For more information, or to volunteer, email at cartercountycleanup@gmail.com or call at (606)316-9705.
Library Holiday Hours
The Carter County Public Library will be closed on Wednesday, January 1 for New Year's. You may use the drop box at either location to return books during these times.
Jobs
The U.S. Census Bureau is now hiring census takers for the 2020 census. The job offers flexible hours, weekly pay, and paid training. Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs, or call 1-855-JOB-2020 for more information and help applying.
Heating assistance
Northeast Kentucky Community Action Agency is taking applications for LIHEAP low income emergency heating assistance. For more information call 286-5344 in Olive Hill and 474-8118 in Grayson, or toll free at 800-817-4443.
H.E.L.P.
H.E.L.P. Health equipment for Local People is a new service here in Carter County. We are a non-profit group to help get gently used medical equipment recycled and in the hands of those that need it. Also to help provide needed protein supplements, and adult briefs of all sizes to those with limited insurance coverage, especially the elderly. We need donations of wheelchairs, potty chairs, shower seats, walkers, lift chairs and medical supplies. Some people can’t afford this or copay is to high. H.E.L.P. Has page on Facebook or call 474-6423 for more information or reach Nathana Hall on FB. Let’s take care of Carter County.
