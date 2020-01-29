Thursday, January 30
Laurel Gorge Quilters' Meeting, Laurel Gorge Cultural Heritage Center, Sandy Hook, 1 p.m.
Friday, January 31
F!nal Fr!day, at the Grayson Gallery & Art Center, 6 – 9 p.m. Featuring Elvis themed art and music.
Friday, February 7
AppalachiCanna Fest, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Morehead Conference Center, Morehead KY. Symposiums on growing hemp and other crops, beekeeping, organics, CBD, farm equipment, along with live music and craft beer. Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com.
Saturday, February 8
Holler Down the Holler On the Road, Poetry Slam, Henri's Deli, Olive Hill. Sign-up open at 6 p.m. Competition starts at 7 p.m. Top three scoring poets will be awarded $100 in gift cards to Henri's, the Drive In, or other local businesses.
Little Free Library
The Olive Hill Church of the Nazarene, located at 510 Jordan Court, has erected a "Little Free Library" on its property for the purpose of making reading materials available to individuals of all ages. The public is invited to take books they would be interested in reading. Anyone is free to borrow books or keep them if needed.
FEAT Craft Market
Foothills Exploration of Appalachian Tourism (FEAT) are seeking vendors for their Pot Of Gold Vintage & Craft Market spring show at the KYOVA Mall in Ashland. They are looking for handcrafted items of all sorts. Applications, with photos of crafts, can be sent to sltrimble@gmail.com to be juried. Cost for a 10x10 space is $50.
Carter County Cleanup
The Carter County Cleanup 2020 event, scheduled for April 11, is seeking volunteers and donations of cleaning supplies such as paper towels, gloves, trash bags, bottled water, hand sanitizer, first aid items, and other supplies. For more information, or to volunteer, email at cartercountycleanup@gmail.com or call at (606)316-9705.
Jobs
The U.S. Census Bureau is now hiring census takers for the 2020 census. The job offers flexible hours, weekly pay, and paid training. Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs, or call 1-855-JOB-2020 for more information and help applying.
Heating assistance
Northeast Kentucky Community Action Agency is taking applications for LIHEAP low income emergency heating assistance. For more information call 286-5344 in Olive Hill and 474-8118 in Grayson, or toll free at 800-817-4443.
H.E.L.P.
H.E.L.P. Health equipment for Local People is a new service here in Carter County. We are a non-profit group to help get gently used medical equipment recycled and in the hands of those that need it. Also to help provide needed protein supplements, and adult briefs of all sizes to those with limited insurance coverage, especially the elderly. We need donations of wheelchairs, potty chairs, shower seats, walkers, lift chairs and medical supplies. Some people can’t afford this or copay is to high. H.E.L.P. Has page on Facebook or call 474-6423 for more information or reach Nathana Hall on FB. Let’s take care of Carter County.
