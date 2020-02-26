Thursday, February 27
Greenup County Genealogy & Historical Society meeting, community room of the Greenup Public Library, 7 p.m. Vicki Evans will discuss using your DNA information to trace your ancestry.
Friday, February 28
Peace & Love Art Show, at the Grayson Gallery & Art Center, 6 – 9 p.m. Featuring live music by The Return.
Wednesday, March 4
Shoppes on the Hill reopens, with regular hours of 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wednesday – Friday, and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Saturday, March 7
Shoppes on the Hill Open House, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
Prime Time Family Reading Time, Olive Hill Elementary, 5 p.m. Program is free and includes a meal, door prizes, and educational childcare for younger siblings.
Wednesday, March 18
Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer's, 4 – 5 p.m. at the FIVCO office, 32 FIVCO Court, Grayson.
Wednesday, April 22
Victims Rights Week event, hosted by National Justice & Hope for Crime Victims, 5201 East Highway 60, Grayson, .
Bridal Expo
The Grayson Area Chamber of Commerce 10th Annual Bridal Expo, scheduled for February, 23 at the KYOVA Mall, is still accepting vendors who wish to reserve a booth space at the event. Booth reservation forms are available by contacting the Grayson Area Chamber of Commerce by telephone at (606)474-4401 or email at graysonchamber41143@windstream.net
Little Free Library
The Olive Hill Church of the Nazarene, located at 510 Jordan Court, has erected a "Little Free Library" on its property for the purpose of making reading materials available to individuals of all ages. The public is invited to take books they would be interested in reading. Anyone is free to borrow books or keep them if needed.
Carter County Cleanup
The Carter County Cleanup 2020 event, scheduled for April 25, is seeking volunteers and donations of cleaning supplies such as paper towels, gloves, trash bags, bottled water, hand sanitizer, first aid items, and other supplies. For more information, or to volunteer, email at cartercountycleanup@gmail.com or call at (606)316-9705.
Jobs
The U.S. Census Bureau is now hiring census takers for the 2020 census. The job offers flexible hours, weekly pay, and paid training. Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs, or call 1-855-JOB-2020 for more information and help applying.
Heating assistance
Northeast Kentucky Community Action Agency is taking applications for LIHEAP low income emergency heating assistance. For more information call 286-5344 in Olive Hill and 474-8118 in Grayson, or toll free at 800-817-4443.
H.E.L.P.
H.E.L.P. Health equipment for Local People is a new service here in Carter County. We are a non-profit group to help get gently used medical equipment recycled and in the hands of those that need it. Also to help provide needed protein supplements, and adult briefs of all sizes to those with limited insurance coverage, especially the elderly. We need donations of wheelchairs, potty chairs, shower seats, walkers, lift chairs and medical supplies. Some people can’t afford this or copay is to high. H.E.L.P. Has page on Facebook or call 474-6423 for more information or reach Nathana Hall on FB. Let’s take care of Carter County.
