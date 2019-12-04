Thursday, December 5
Dulcimer Christmas Concert at the Laurel Gorge Cultural Heritage Center, 32 Old KY 7, Sandy Hook, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 6
Hometown Holidays, Christmas Vendor's Market, Grayson Gallery & Art Center, 4 – 8 p.m.
Christmas on the Hill, Olive Hill Center for Arts & Education. Dinner at 6 p.m. Show at 7 p.m. Tickets available now at Shoppes on the Hill.
Cash Express Bake Sale, to benefit winter coats for needy children, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Olive Hill Cash Express.
Saturday, December 7
Hometown Holidays, Christmas Vendor's Market, Grayson Gallery & Art Center, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Hometown Holidays, Chamber Christmas Parade, Main Street, Grayson, 6:30 p.m.
Christmas on the Hill, Olive Hill Center for Arts & Education. Dinner at 6 p.m. Show at 7 p.m. Tickets available now at Shoppes on the Hill.
Pearl Harbor Memorial Ceremony, Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, 100 Veterans Memorial Drive, Grayson, just off of the Industrial Parkway, beginning at 1 p.m.
Thursday, December 12
Christmas at the Depot, Olive Hill, 6 p.m.
Saturday, December 14
Don Rigsby & the Fly By Knights, Rattlesnake Ridge Community Center, 7 p.m.
Breakfast with Santa, Carter Caves State Resort Park, Fields Facility, Lewis Caveland Lodge, 9 a.m. Call for more information.
Dessert Auctions
The Carter County Kiwanis is holding an online dessert auction through their Facebook page. Visit Kiwanis Club of Carter County Dessert Auction on Facebook to see items and place your bid.
Library Holiday Hours
The Carter County Public Library will be closed from Thursday, November 28 to Tuesday, December 2 for Thanksgiving; Saturday, December 21 through Wednesday, December 25 for Christmas; and on Tuesday, December 31 and Wednesday, January 1 for New Year's. You may use the drop box at either location to return books during these times.
Jobs
The U.S. Census Bureau is now hiring census takers for the 2020 census. The job offers flexible hours, weekly pay, and paid training. Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs, or call 1-855-JOB-2020 for more information and help applying.
Heating assistance
Northeast Kentucky Community Action Agency is taking applications for LIHEAP low income emergency heating assistance. For more information call 286-5344 in Olive Hill and 474-8118 in Grayson, or toll free at 800-817-4443.
H.E.L.P.
H.E.L.P. Health equipment for Local People is a new service here in Carter County. We are a non-profit group to help get gently used medical equipment recycled and in the hands of those that need it. Also to help provide needed protein supplements, and adult briefs of all sizes to those with limited insurance coverage, especially the elderly. We need donations of wheelchairs, potty chairs, shower seats, walkers, lift chairs and medical supplies. Some people can’t afford this or copay is to high. H.E.L.P. Has page on Facebook or call 474-6423 for more information or reach Nathana Hall on FB. Let’s take care of Carter County.
