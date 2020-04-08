NOTICE
Due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are being canceled or postponed. Please check with event organizers prior to making plans for events listed. You may also check our listing of event cancellations and postponements to see if your event has been delayed.
Thursday, April 9
• The Carter County Extension Office will hold their Farmer's Market Training at 6 p.m. via Zoom online conferencing service. For more information contact the extension office by telephone at (606) 474-6686.
Friday, April 10
• The Carter County Extension Office will hold their Extension Council and District Board Meeting via Zoom online conferencing service at Noon. For more information contact the extension office by telephone at (606) 474-6686.
Wednesday, April 22
• Victims Rights Week event, hosted by National Justice & Hope for Crime Victims, 5201 East Highway 60, Grayson.
Saturday, April 25
• Olive Hill Historical Society Women's Luncheon, 12 – 2 p.m. in the Tea Room.
Little Free Library
• The Olive Hill Church of the Nazarene, located at 510 Jordan Court, has erected a 'Little Free Library' on its property for the purpose of making reading materials available to individuals of all ages. The public is invited to take books they would be interested in reading. Anyone is free to borrow books or keep them if needed.
