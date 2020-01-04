COALTON On Saturday, Jan. 4, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 14 responded to a two vehicle fatal collision at the 181 westbound on ramp to I-64.
Through investigation it was determined a 1997 Ford Pickup was unoccupied and parked off the shoulder of the on ramp.
Stanley Branham, age 62, of Sandy Hook was traveling on the ramp toward I-64.
For unknown reasons Mr. Branham's 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee left the roadway and struck the parked vehicle.
As a result of the collision, the passenger, Sherry Branham, age 57, of Sandy Hook was pronounced deceased by the Boyd County Coroner.
Mr. Branham was transported to King's Daughters Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.
This case remains under investigation by Trooper Jeff Moore. He was assisted on scene by the Boyd County Sheriff's Office, Cannonsburg Fire Department, and Boyd County EMS.
