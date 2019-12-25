Josh Hughes’s phone lit up near halftime of Lewis County’s home girls basketball game against West Carter on Tuesday night. It wasn’t with good news.
The high school’s football coach and assistant athletic director fielded a call from Lions assistant coach Ryan Bentley. A bad motor-vehicle accident had happened in front of Bentley’s brother-in-law’s house, Hughes said, and Bentley knew who was in one of the cars: Lewis County High School freshman Wes Fogle.
Fogle, 14, and his mother, Jerrica Adkins, 33, were killed in the accident that occurred on Route 8 in Black Oak. Lewis County coroner Tony Gaydos pronounced the mother and son dead at the scene.
Joshua Chappelow, 21, of Vanceburg operated the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, according to Kentucky State Police, that collided with the 2015 Hyundai Elantra driven by Adkins. According to KSP, Adkins crossed the center line and struck the Silverado.
Adkins’s daughter, 5-yearold Aria Hensley, was airlifted to Cabell-Huntington Hospital and later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, according to the Lewis County Herald.
Donald Oliver, 14, of Vanceburg, also a passenger in the Elantra, was airlifted to Cabell- Huntington — as was Chappelow.
Ruby Harris, of Vanceburg, was involved in the crash but was not injured, according to reports, stated the Lewis County Herald.
As word of the wreck got out, some Lions in attendance at Tuesday night’s basketball game noticed Hughes off to the side on his phone.
“They came walking down the hall, hearing rumors, of course, and I had to break it to them,” he said. “It was about the toughest thing I ever had to do.”
Hughes considers himself close to his players — “they’re family,” he said — but he might have been a little closer to Fogle. Fogle resided in Garrison, as does Hughes, so the coach often took him to practice during the summer.
“Four or five days a week, spending a lot of extra time with the kid, you get to see their house, and it’s just an extra little connection,” Hughes said. “It makes it a little more rough, because you feel like you’re putting a little extra in so the kid even has the opportunity to play.”
Lewis County Superintendent Jamie Weddington was at the basketball game when the tragic news began to spread.
Hunter Switzer, a Lions junior, is the girls basketball team manager for coach Jay Fite. A friend of Fogle’s, he took the news hard.
“He was obviously emotional,” Weddington said. “We took him down to coach Hughes’s room and talked to him.”
Weddington called Fogle a “quiet kid” and a “hard worker.”
“From everything the kids have said about him, he was a very humble, very kind-hearted kid who enjoyed life,” Weddington said. “He’ll be missed by his friends and school system.”
On the field, Fogle distinguished himself immediately, even as a freshman. Told of a photo a freelancer had shot of Fogle making a big play against East Carter on Aug. 30, Hughes deadpanned, “That was one of our only tackles that night, I think.”
Fogle saw extensive varsity playing time as a ninth-grader.
“Always, as a coach, you want a kid with a motor. You can’t teach that,” Hughes said. “And he was a kid that had a motor. We ended up playing him a lot on defense, and he wasn’t a kid that ever took plays off and was always going hard. He was a smart kid, so he knew what you were trying to do scouting-wise.
It was a lot of fun to coach a kid like that. He hadn’t really played before since he was younger, so he jumped in pretty green, and embraced everything we were trying to do.”
Hughes spent much of Wednesday counseling Fogle’s teammates.
“We got all the kids in here this morning, our coaching staff was in here and our trainer (Summer Logan) came down from Portsmouth so she could be with the kids,” Hughes said. “Just kinda gave them a place to come all day. They’ve been coming in and out and talking when they need to and sitting and crying when they need to. You’re seeing the full gamut of all the emotions, and letting them know there’s no right or wrong way to feel after something like this.”
Weddington said the school had several counselors available on Wednesday.
“We’re still trying to keep the day as normal as possible,” Weddington said on Wednesday afternoon.
Weddington said Aria’s principal planned to visit her in the hospital on Wednesday. She is showing promising recovery signs, Weddington said.
“We’ve had good support from the sheriff’s office, the community at large, and several churches offered support,” he said. “We’re a close-knit community.”
Weddington said multiple superintendents across this portion of the state supplied condolences and proffered assistance.
“As far as Montgomery County and Lawrence County,” Weddington said. “People are offering prayers, asking us what we need. We’re very appreciative of the area and the school districts that reached out to provide (counseling) services for our kids.”
Adkins, a dispatcher at Lewis County’s E-911 Dispatch Center, was scheduled to report to work there later Tuesday night, according to a post on the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page. She recently completed coursework at the Public Safety Dispatch Academy in Richmond.
Black Oak Fire Department, Vanceburg Fire Department, Lewis County EMS and the Lewis County Coroner’s Office assisted KSP on the scene.
The collision remains under investigation by KSP Post 8 in Morehead.
