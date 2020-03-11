If you are an artisan, maker, or offer tours that might appeal to tourists to the region, FEAT says they want to help you!
FEAT, which stands for Foothills Exploration of Appalachian Tourism, is a group of crafters and entrepreneurs who offer services and events to help others in the Tri-State area market themselves.
While the group used to focus on Appalachian eastern Kentucky, they've recently broadened their scope to allow those in southern Ohio and West Virginia to join.
While the group is mostly comprised of crafters who make items like jewelry, quilts, soap, knit and crocheted items or cross-stitch and embroidery, or produce local farm products like honey, sorghum or wine, they also have members who offer other services to tourists. These include Grigsby Outdoor Adventures, who offer kayaking, hiking and other outdoor excursions for tourists, and Bit O' Time Vintage Lake Retreat, on Grayson Lake.
The one rule is that everything has to be handmade by a person from the area – no resale of items purchased from China – or a service offered in the local area like a bed and breakfast or tours.
President Tammy Moore explained that one of their newest tools to market their members goods and services is their website. Vice president Kim Hanna, who developed the new website, offered an overview of the site and its features during their last meeting, at the Grayson Gallery & Art Center.
All FEAT members get a spot on the website where they can provide links to their own website or social media. They also spotlight different members each month on the website.
The group's next event for artisans and vendors is their Pot of Gold show, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 1 and 2, at the KYOVA Mall in Ashland. The show is open to vendors who aren't FEAT members as well, but those vendors must create or craft the items they sell and FEAT members get a discount on floor space at the event, which they expect to showcase up to 55 vendor spots.
For more information about FEAT, you can find their website online at FEATKY.com, or you can find them on Facebook at facebook.com/ekfeat.
Contact the writer at jwells@journal-times.com.
