COVID-19 related layoffs have impacted workers across the state, and Carter County is no exception. Even before Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in March, unemployment rates across the state had risen in 59 counties, according to information from the Kentucky Center for Statistics.
Carter County was among the counties hardest hit by unemployment, according to that release, with unemployment recorded at 8.8 percent. It may be even higher now, with layoffs and furloughs from the businesses impacted by the governors order to close nonessential businesses.
Despite all this, however, Judge Executive Mike Malone says he's confident the economy will rebound and that employment opportunities in the county will improve as virus related work restrictions ease.
“Our unemployment is high, but Federal Reserve Economic Data show it considerably higher at several points,” Malone said, noting that it was higher than it currently is in 2010, 2012 and 2018.
He also pointed out that Carter wasn't the only county facing this issue.
“We are not alone,” he said. “Many counties in eastern Kentucky have high numbers and a record high will probably be set in the next two months. This virus has not just damaged eastern Kentucky, but our entire nation.”
He said that he believed history would remember the COVID-19 pandemic “as the third largest event changing how we live in the history of our nation, behind only and Civil War and World War II.”
“It has already changed our life in the last month and it will continue in ways we can't yet know for far into the future,” he said. “As a nation we will lose, by best estimates, 100,000 people just this year. The only event that compares was the 1918 Spanish flu, which lasted for two years.”
The “major difference” between that pandemic and the current one, however, was in both the nature of the economy and the advancements in medical science over the last century.
“The major difference was at that time we had a very decentralized economy, mainly agriculture based,” he said. “We were much more spread out, and medical treatment not as advanced.”
He said the economy was rebounding prior to the pandemic, and he expects it to continue to grow once the pandemic passes.
“Our 2020 economy was the strongest we have seen in more than 20 years, and we were forced to a standstill to save lives,” Malone said.
But, he said, he does see a path out.
“Our three critical needs for our future depend on an effective clinical treatment, a vaccine, and serum tests to determine who has had it and are now immune,” Malone said. “American ingenuity is well on its way to solving all three. When that's done our economy will return as strong as before.”
“There are many obstacles to overcome,” he continued, “(but) it will not be all bad. We will see new developments in medicine, industry, the way we live, and in international organization. We could see the end of the the traditional practice of shaking hands, hopefully replaced by a sanitary method of demonstrating good will and respect.”
Something like a head nod or the Japanese tradition of bowing.
It won't just be in America and western nations that social norms like shaking hands will have to be reevaluated. He said cultures around the world will also have to reexamine their cultural norms, including those “which enable the transfer of animal viruses to humans.”
After that, however, he expects the economy and international trade to come back as strong as before the virus.
Contact the writer at jwells@journaltimes.com.
