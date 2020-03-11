It's not often that a person gets to say they were the first at something. But that's a claim East Carter High School senior Jordan Burton can make not once, but twice.
Burton, who signed his letter of intent to participate in Alice Lloyd College's esports program last Thursday, is the first student from East Carter to sign a letter of intent to compete in esports, and the first to sign with Alice Lloyd's fledgling esports program.
Burton plays Super Smash Bros. Ultimate competitively, and has been participating in a league in Portsmouth, Ohio, but says that he is not yet ranked on a national or state level. That's not surprising, considering that esports programs are a fairly new addition to college campuses.
Many of the most popular esports programs are based around multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games, like League of Legends and Defense of the Ancients. These games feature teams of players in different roles who work together to capture the other team's base.
Several of these games are now played professionally in tournaments that draw real-time online and in-person crowds of enthusiasts.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the Nintendo title that Burton focuses on, is in the fighting game genre and is more of an individual competition than a team based game. Nevertheless, Super Smash Bros. has also been featured in professional level tournaments with significant cash prizes awarded to the winners.
“It's honestly exciting,” Burton said of the opportunity Alice Loyd is offering him. “You hear stories of people coming from almost nothing, in rural areas like this, and making it big. I may just be one of those people that make it.”
Burton, who plans to major in communication, heard about the school's new esports program when a representative from Alice Lloyd spoke at the high school about opportunities there, and knew he wanted to be involved if possible.
“That got me interested,” he said.
His grandparents and mother are very proud of his accomplishment, especially considering his history-making first for both his high school and the college. His grandmother teased that the family can no longer tell him to stop “playing” the game.
“It's not playing anymore,” she said. “It's practice now.”
Contact the writer at jwells@journal-times.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.