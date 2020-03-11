A friend said her grandmother used what she called rat-trap cheese in her ham salad. She said she still doesn’t know what rat-trap cheese is. Does anyone? If you do, please email me at the address at the end of this column.
Another friend suggested I write about how to make use of potato peels. While I like a writing challenge, I thought the food challenge aspect of this idea was impossible.
However, I found something that uses what could pass for potato peels — maybe you could use potato peels — and it’s appropriate for St. Patrick’s Day.
Irish Potato Nachos
from thegirlonbloor.com
Frozen potato wedges or sliced raw potatoes
BBQ chicken
Cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Red and yellow pepper, chopped
Bacon
Scallions
Tomatoes
Jalapenos
Red onions
Cilantro
Salsa
Sour cream
Guacamole
Prepare frozen potato wedges as directed on package or slice potatoes into wedges or thin rounds.
Apply baking spray to pan and arrange potatoes in single layer. Bake until crispy.
MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP CHEESECAKE DIP
from thebusybaker.com
11 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature
1⁄2 cup powdered sugar
2⁄3 cup plain Greek yogurt
1⁄4 - 1⁄2 teaspoon mint extract to taste green food coloring, optional
2⁄3 cup mini chocolate chips
Add the cream cheese to a medium bowl and beat it using a hand mixer until it’s creamy and smooth.
Add the powdered sugar and continue to beat on high speed until it’s fully incorporated.
Add the Greek yogurt and mint extract and continue to beat on high speed until well incorporated.
Beat in the green food coloring until it’s fully incorporated and no more white streaks remain (skip this step if you wish).
Stir in the chocolate chips by hand and save a few for sprinkling over the top of the dip when serving.
Serve this dip immediately, or refrigerate it for up to 2 days before serving with fresh fruit, your favorite cookies, or even pretzels for a sweet and salty twist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.