ASHLAND Gov. Andy Beshear made an executive order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses and now citizens are facing reduced hours or temporary unemployment.
“My advice is I always tell them to call me first,” said Dave Anderson, a loan officer with Kentucky Farmers Bank. “Call your lender. Reach out and make contact. Being a local bank that doesn’t sell our loans, there is nothing we can’t do during these times. Our customers can call us and I can help fix it.”
Anderson said he has been busier than normal since the COVID-19 pandemic caused shutdowns and layoffs. He has had clients call him because they have been laid off and their hours have been cut.
“There have been multiple people asking how we can help,” said Anderson. “We are doing it case by case or loan by loan, helping rework loan payments and defer payments as people come in and do what they need to get through the next few weeks.”
“They’re valid concerns (due to COVID-19,)” said Ryan Ramsey with Stockton Mortgage Corporation.
“A lot of my commercial customers that I thought (would be affected) I’ve talked by email or by phone,” said Anderson.
KFB closed lobby doors on Monday and is doing business primarily through the drive-through and over the phone.
Ramsey said Stockton is taking things on a case-by-case basis for those being forced out of work by COVID-19.
“They can contact the Stockton Mortgage Corporation and they will put them in contact with who they need to talk to for relief there,” said Ramsey.
Anderson expects an increase of mortgages in the near future because of the lowered interest rates. He has already had people calling him about refinancing their loans. “Over the next couple of months, I don’t think a whole lot (of change will happen),” said Ramsey. “A lot is going to keep going as normal. I think the mortgage market will slow down, but from an industry standpoint, I don’t think anything will change drastically.”
Ramsey did say all closing mortgages must be verified within 24 hours of closing that the person whose name is on the loan has a source of income before the loan is processed.
“During times of a national crisis, they will waive or change their policies to let things happen. They haven’t changed this policy at this time, but it is possible,” said Ramsey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.