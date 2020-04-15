When I was a young man, I had a series of books about what life in the future would be like. While much of what was predicted has not come to pass, it's almost uncanny how much was on point – drone based warfare; robotic vacuum cleaners, mops, and lawn care; computers that fit in our pockets; and entertainment on demand, including video games that allow you to connect and play with people from around the world.
When I was living outside Kentucky, I would regularly play games online with people here at home. Not only was it fun, it was a great way to keep in contact and chat with friends and family. Usually playing on computer, later on consoles like the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, the connections were often spotty and we might need to restart a campaign or event when someone lost internet connection in the middle of a game. Since that time video game systems have gotten better, bandwidth requirements have gotten better as compression improved, and the internet connections in rural parts of Appalachia – while still spotty at times – have improved significantly.
Online games, especially Massive Multiplayer Online Role Playing Games (MMORPGs) are using the quarantine period to promote their services and try to win new players. Games like Lord of the Rings Online, Dungeons & Dragons Online, and Star Trek Online are increasing their advertising and reaching out to potential players to let them know that their games are free-to-play.
While some games, like World of Warcraft, still require a monthly subscription, others have abandoned the subscription model over the years. Instead they offer the base game for free, and earn money from selling expansion packs, cosmetic items and experience boosts to players.
Some of these games are offering special events during this self-quarantine period.
Gameforge, one of the major publishers of free-to-play MMORPGs, participated in World Health Day earlier this month by offering special in-game events, health potions (of course) and cosmetic items, like face masks, for characters in their games AION, NosTale, SoulWorker, Ogame, Metin 2, and TERA. This was all part of the #PlayApartTogether initiative, which encourages gamers to socialize online while they can't get together in person.
So, are Kentuckians, and others, using video games during the COVID-19 self-isolation period to connect with each other? It would seem at least some of them are.
Olive Hill resident Anna Stamper said she has been playing State of Decay 2 on Xbox One. The open world zombie survival game allows you to connect with up to three other players to build a community and manage resources as you face the zombie hordes.
Agnes Bell-Allen, of Grayson, has also been fighting zombie hordes alongside others online, but in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2's zombie mode, while her husband has been playing the MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV.
Grayson's Will Stevens said he has been playing Rocket League, an online sports game that combines soccer and race cars. Stevens said he bought a Nintendo Switch for the family just before the self-isolation period started and has been playing the game on that console. But Stevens has been turning to an older game, the single-player RPG classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR), on his smart phone as well.
He isn't the only one to pass time with single-player games, or to revisit older games.
Stamper said she has also been playing the single-player Horizon: Zero Dawn on PlayStation 4 and plans to pull out another remastered classic, Spyro the Dragon, for that console as well.
While remastered versions of old games for new consoles and devices, like Spyro and KOTOR, remain popular, others are pulling out the old systems and blowing off the dust. Vincent Larson, an Ohio resident who has friends and family in eastern Kentucky, said he pulled out his PlayStation 2 to revisit Okami, which has the player take on the role of a goddess who creates the world through watercolor paintings.
Several others are revisiting the world of the Witcher, following viewings of the popular Netflix series based on the book and game series, with the most recent game in the series, the Witcher 3, getting the most attention from local gamers who responded to the Journal-Times call asking what they were playing.
The new Nintendo Switch game, Animal Crossing: New Horizon, has also been getting a lot of attention from readers. But others are turning to the Switch's catalog of older games from the original Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and Super Nintendo (SNES) eras, finding it's a great way to revisit the games of their youth and to share the joy – and frustration – of those games with their children and families.
The new Borderlands 3, as well as the other games in the Borderlands series, have also been getting a lot of love because they not only support online play with friends over the internet, but also split-screen co-op – a rarity in many modern games – so that families can play together at the same time while sitting on the same couch while still experiencing the graphics and game play of a modern AAA title.
Regardless of what type of games you want to play though, from couch co-op to online to single-player immersive stories, video games seem to be helping folks get through the current crisis in whatever way they need from moment to moment; and that connection to others, or time to reflect on your own, is never a bad thing.
Got a favorite game you want to tell us about? Sound off in the comments online or email us at the journaltimes.com and let us know what we should be checking out!
Contact the writer at jwells@journaltimes.com.
