Grayson, KY, February 5, 2020 — William H. Wilhoit, of the Wilhoit Law Office, has been accepted into the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).
ABOTA dedicates itself to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. Members in this prestigious invitation-only group must have tried a minimum of 10 civil jury trials to conclusion. More than 7,600 lawyers and judges are involved in ABOTA chapters in all 50 states.
"ABOTA is one of the nation's most effective organizations in championing the ethics, professionalism and principles of the legal profession, and I'm honored to be part of this select group," Wilhoit said.
Wilhoit represents clients in all types of personal injury and business-related disputes in federal and state courts throughout Kentucky. Most of Wilhoit’s practice is devoted to recovering compensation for injured persons.
Wilhoit’s litigation experience includes being lead trial counsel in a federal mass tort action against a Fortune 500 company resulting in a seven figure verdict for his clients with punitive damages being assessed. He has defended a contractor against a multi-national corporation claiming over a million dollars in damages in federal court obtaining a defense verdict for his client at trial. Wilhoit has tried over 20 civil jury trials to verdict in his career. He is also a certified mediator helping litigants resolve their disputes.
A graduate of the University Of Kentucky College of Law with an undergraduate degree from Georgetown College, Wilhoit has earned recognition on the Kentucky Super Lawyers list, was named Top 10 Attorneys by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys in 2014, was listed as Top Attorney in 2012 by Kentucky Monthly and is Preeminent AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell. He is a past member of the Kentucky Bar Association’s Board of Governors and currently serves as the 7th district representative for the Kentucky Justice Association’s Board of Governors.
The Wilhoit Law Office was founded by Wilhoit’s great-great grandfather in 1867. He is the fifth generation in his family to practice law. His niece, Laura Jane Phelps, the six generation, recently joined him in the family practice. His father is Senior United States District Court Judge Henry R Wilhoit Jr., and both his siblings, H. Rupert Wilhoit, III and Mary Jane Phelps are Kentucky state district judges. Mr Wilhoit’s son, Andrew, is a recent graduate of the University of Louisville Brandeis Law School, and his daughter, Kathryn, is in her final year at Notre Dame law school. The firm represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a wide range of complex legal disputes. More information is available on the firm's website at www.wilhoitlaw.com.
