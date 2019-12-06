'Cram the Cruiser' holiday food drive annually helps donate thousands of pounds of food to families across Kentucky. KSP is partnering with Pepsi, Kroger, local food pantries, churches, and various grocery stores for these simultaneous statewide events.
'Cram the Cruiser' will be held locally on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ralph's Food Fair, 630 Carol Malone Blvd., Grayson. KSP troopers, officers, and volunteers will participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.