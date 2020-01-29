GRAYSON The Kentucky State Police have arrested a Grayson man after a Friday indictment of first-degree criminal abuse.
KSP is investigating after a 5-month-old infant was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital with a serious brain injury.
The investigation revealed Jeffery Wellman, 24, of Grayson, intentionally harmed his 5-month-old son when he became frustrated and shook him, causing abusive head trauma. The infant remains in critical condition.
Hospital personnel became suspicious when they noticed multiple symptoms traditionally associated with of Shaken Baby Syndrome and contacted law enforcement.
The Carter County Grand Jury returned an indictment on one count of first-degree criminal abuse (victim under 12). Currently, Wellman is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.
This incident remains under investigation by KSP Detective Jeff Kelley.
