KET will offer free in-home learning resources to families and educators. These resources are in response to school closures in Kentucky due to the COVID-19 emergency, and can be accessed at KET.org/learnathome. This helps ensure families have highquality educational resources for all school-aged children.
Educators will also find suggestions to improve the success of learning from home, and can take advantage of thousands of instructional resources that are available through PBS LearningMedia.
“With students at home, we know teachers, parents and caregivers are doing their best to keep everyone learning,” said Shae Hopkins, KET executive director and CEO. “We’re here to help with educational resources for students of all ages. Education is at the heart of our mission, and we’re here to serve Kentuckians during this crucial time.”
For parents and caregivers seeking trustworthy, easy-to-use instructional resources, KET.org/learnathome features collections for PreK-third grade, grades 4-8, and grades 9-12.
The PreK-third grade collection features learning resources from PBS KIDS, including information on all the ways families can access the 24/7 KET PBS KIDS channel on air and online. There’s also information on the many free apps and games that facilitate learning alongside each PBS KIDS program. In addition, the collection provides resources for specific grade and subject levels.
The collections for grades 4-8 and 9-12 include information and resources from PBS LearningMedia, a free repository of classroom resources used by Kentucky educators. KET is encouraging parents to also use this free resource, which organizes lessons, video clips and activities by grade level and subject area on an easy-to-use website that doesn’t require registration. In addition, beginning Monday, March 30, KET’s normal weekday program lineup that airs on the main KET channel from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be replaced with a special lineup containing programming specific to at-home learning for PreK-third grade, grades 4-8 and grades 9-12. More information about that schedule change will be available later this week.
Visit KET.org, follow @KET on Twitter and/or check out the KET Facebook page for more information.
