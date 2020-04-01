FRANKFORT The Kentucky Department of Revenue is extending the 2019 Kentucky income tax filing deadline to July 15.
The move tracks with income tax relief provisions issued March 20 by the federal Internal Revenue Service in response to disruption caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kentucky’s tax filing relief applies only to income taxes, including for individual, corporate, fiduciary and pass-through entities that normally would be due April 15, 2020. It does not apply to withholding tax, sales and use tax, or other types of state taxes.
Additional guidance on COVID-19 Kentucky income tax relief soon will be available on DOR’s website. To learn more about Kentucky’s efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit kycovid19. ky.gov.
