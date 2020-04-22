Carter County Fiscal Court met last week via teleconferencing tool Zoom, the court's first official use of the technology, and broadcast their meeting on Facebook Live. But even if the way the court meets and shares their meetings may have changed during the coronavirus crisis, some things stay the same. Roads and road crews, for instance, were still a major point of discussion for the court.
Because of the risk associated with contracting or spreading the virus, the court moved to postpone or suspend any visitation of road issues related to taking roads in or out of the county road system until after social isolation restrictions are lifted. This means that magistrates will not go out and inspect any roads that have not yet been inspected for purposes of adding or removing the roads from the county system. It also means the court can't complete the process of removing roads from or taking them into the system even if magistrate inspections of the roads have been completed.
This is because statute requires the court to hold a public hearing prior to taking any action on roads, so any persons impacted by the removal or addition of the road to the county system can address the court and share their concerns on the action. Because of the difficulties of holding such a meeting via teleconference, the county instead chose to suspend the process. Magistrate Jack Steele made the motion, with the court voting unanimously to approve it.
The court also discussed their plans for dealing with road crews that have been laid off during the crisis. During the court's last meeting they chose to allow employees who are still working to use their own vehicles, and offer them mileage pay, so that they could maintain social distancing recommendations while reporting to job sites in the county.
During their most recent meeting they discussed the possibility of rotating staff – laying off current staff for up to two weeks while bringing currently furloughed staff back to work for the same period of time – so that employee insurance benefits would not by impacted by long-term layoffs. All furloughed staff would still be on call in the case of an emergency that required the response of road crews.
In other action the court moved to approve financial statements, claims, and transfers. They also accepted department reports from E911 and jail.
E911 coordinator Joe Lambert told the court that work in his department is continuing “as normal” and Carter County Jailer R.W. Boggs said things in the jail were “quiet so far,” but that his staff were remaining vigilant in their observation of potential illness. Boggs also discussed the potential purchase of an ultraviolet sanitation system with money earned from the jail's commissary.
Magistrate Donnie Oppenheimer asked about a possible postponement of the county's occupational tax, stating that it seemed unfair to collect the tax during the current crisis. Judge Executive Mike Malone, however, reminded Oppenheimer that the tax had already been implemented and the county was already collecting it, but noted that those currently out of work as a result of the COVID-19 crisis were not having the tax collected.
“If you're not working, you don't pay it,” Malone said.
Malone noted that if the county moved to repeal the tax, and reinstate it at a future date, they would have to postpone a lot of work that needs to be done and that county residents have asked for.
Malone also commented on the use of teleconferencing tools for meetings, telling the court he was “not tickled having meetings like this.” He said he felt it was harder to communicate with the teleconferencing tools and that he was looking forward to getting back to normal. He did note, however, that the state and the county had been “lucky” that social isolation measures had been working and the state and county were not experiencing more cases the way some other states, counties and cities were.
