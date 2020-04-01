GREENUP Cleanliness is next to Godliness and it’s the best way to protect yourself against viruses and bacteria.
Chris Crum, director of the Greenup County Health Department, said it’s crucial in stopping the spread of coronavirus.
“The worst part is everybody says you have to wash your hands for 20 seconds, but people become numb to it and forget,” Crum said. “Hopefully, we’re building habits for a lifetime.”
He said he uses his elbow to open a door.
“I never touch a handle if I can help it,” he said. “Automatic lights and water faucets help. I think we see now the type of infrastructure things we need to do in the future.”
Phones are notorious for being dirty.
“In a lot of places of business, you have your own phone. And if people are washing their hands, it’s not that big a deal, but places mandated they have to keep running, they need to give a good once over at the end of the day and throughout the day.”
Crum recommends using chlorine-based wipes for cleaning most things and to look for hand sanitizer that’s 60 to 70 percent isopropyl alcohol.
Some of the other surfaces likely to be touched often and by many hands include door knobs, light switch plates, shared keyboards, cash and credit cards.
“Restaurants have got to be really aware they can’t be cross-contaminating things,” Crum said. “They would be written up for it, anyway, but right now, everybody eyes are on them.”
People also stock the shelves at the stores and could transfer the virus that way, but Crum said that’s out of our control.
“You don’t know they don’t have a virus on them. Some things you have to depend on, like the person stocking the stores,” he said. “Just wash your hands after you’ve handled them.”
Gas pump handles are another of many objects that are touched multiple times by multiple people throughout the day. It’s good practice to wipe down the handle or use a disposable napkin or towel to pump gas.
Opening one’s windows to get fresh air is acceptable in most areas — in a crowded setting, it’s not as good an idea.
Crum also advises residents to stay informed, but be aware of the source of your information: “Make sure they’re reputable news sources; there’s a lot of incorrect information out there.”
He also said it’s about to get busy at the health department, especially for the health environmentalists.
“We’ll continue having health environmentalists do enforcement at restaurants, but they’re also tasked with going out and making sure nonessential retail stores are in compliance,” he said.
Even the young and healthy must follow these guidelines, Crum said.
“Sometimes, it’s not about you,” he said. “You might be young and healthy and feel invincible, but there are elderly, extremely young, immune deficient. Think about them before you make the decision to get out and
spread these germs.”
Cleaning your cell
Don’ts
• Never use these to clean your phone:
• Window or household cleaners
• Compressed air
• Aerosol spray cleaners
• Harsh solvents (acetone, benzene, toulene)
• Bleach
• Ammonia
• Abrasive powders
• Hydrogen peroxide Dos
• Use lint-free microfiber cloth
• Unplug and turn off your phone and attachments; remove cover
• In a small spray bottle,mix 1/2 cup distilled water and 1/2 cup isopropyl alcohol, 70%; shake well and spray lightly on cloth
• Never spray phone directly or overwet the cloth
• Wipe entire phone, front and back, and use dry cotton swab or wooden toothpicks to remove buildup before wiping with damp microfiber cloth
• Allow phone to air dry for 15 minutes before reinserting into case
SOURCE: THE SPRUCE
