The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) notified all Kentucky public school superintendents March 24 that K-PREP testing for the 2019-2020 school year has been canceled.
U.S. Department of Education (USED) officials announced March 20 that students impacted by school closures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic can bypass standardized testing for the 2019-2020 school year. KDE applied for a waiver and was notified over the weekend that its testing waiver was tentatively approved by the USED.
The testing window during which the Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress (K-PREP) is given annually is within the last 14 instructional days on a school district’s calendar.
While all 172 of Kentucky’s school districts are now using the Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) Program to ensure students continue learning while school buildings are closed, in-person classes have been called off through at least April 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.