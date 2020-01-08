A reader is seeking a recipe for hot dog sauce served in Jack’s Deli at the Clark Pump and Shop on 29th Street in Ashland. If you have that recipe and can share it, please email it to me at lward@dailyindependent.com and I will publish it in a future column.
• It might be the favorite winter food — chili. You can make it as hot or mild as you want and it’s a complete meal in a bowl, which means it’s easy to make and easy to clean up after.
The following was shared with me by a former coworker. It’s my favorite chili.
FRED DREXEL’S 1981 WINNING RECIPE FOR CHILI
2 1⁄2 pounds beef brisket cut into 1-inch cubes
1 pound ground lean pork
1 large chopped onion
2 tablespoons Wesson oil
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
3 minced garlic cloves
2 tablespoons diced green chilies
8 ounces tomato sauce
1 beef boullion cube
12 ounces beer
1 1⁄4 cups water
4 tablespoons chili powder
2 1⁄2 tablespoons ground cumin
1⁄8 teaspoon dry mustard
1⁄8 teaspoon brown sugar
1 pinch oregano
In a large kettle or Dutch oven, brown the beef, pork and onions in hot Wesson oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add remaining ingredients.
Stir well. Cover and simmer 3 to 4 hours, until meat is tender and chili is thick and bubbly. Stir occasionally.
KETO CHILI
from thatlowcarblife.com
1 ½ pounds ground beef
1 yellow onion, diced
1 green pepper, diced
1 jalapeno, minced
1 clove garlic, minced
¼ cup tomato paste
15 ounces canned diced tomatoes
2 cups beef broth
2 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon salt
Add the ground beef, onion, and bell pepper to a large deep pot and cook over medium heat, breaking up the meat as it cooks. When meat is cooked through, drain fat from pan.
Add the jalapeno, garlic, tomato paste, diced tomatoes, beef broth, chili powder, cumin, and salt and stir.
Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Simmer for at least 20 minutes, preferably an hour for the best taste and texture.
Serve with sour cream and shredded cheddar, as desired.
CREAMY WHITE CHICKEN CHILI
from pillsbury.com
1 carton (32 oz) Progresso ™ chicken broth
2 cans (19 oz each) Progresso ™ cannellini beans or 2 cans (16 oz each) great northern beans, drained, rinsed
2 cups shredded or cubed cooked chicken 1 can (4.5 oz)
Old El Paso ™ chopped green chiles
1 1⁄2 teaspoons ground cumin
1⁄4 teaspoon pepper
2 cups shredded pepper Jack cheese (8 oz)
3⁄4 cup sour cream
In 4-quart saucepan, mix chicken broth, beans, chicken, chilies, cumin and pepper over medium heat. Heat to boiling, reduce heat; simmer uncovered 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Gradually add cheese; stirring until melted. Remove from heat, stir in sour cream.
CHICKEN CHILI WITH BLACK BEANS
from tasteofhome.com
1-3⁄4 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed
2 medium sweet red peppers, chopped
1 large onion, chopped
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chilies
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons chili powder
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
2 cans (15 ounces each) black beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (28 ounces) Italian stewed tomatoes, cut up
1 cup chicken broth or beer
1⁄2 to 1 cup water
In a Dutch oven, saute the chicken, red peppers and onion in oil until chicken is no longer pink, about 5 minutes .
Add the green chilies, garlic, chili powder, cumin and coriander; cook 1 minute longer.
Stir in the beans, tomatoes, broth and 1⁄2 cup water; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes, stirring often and adding water as necessary.
EASY CORN MUFFINS
from pinchmeimeating.com
1 cup cornmeal
1 cup flour
1⁄3 cup granulated sugar
1⁄2 tsp salt
4 tsp baking powder
1 egg
1 cup milk
1⁄4 cup corn or vegetable oil
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Add cornmeal, flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder to a large bowl and whisk to break up any clumps.
Combine egg, milk, and oil in a medium bowl and whisk to combine.
Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Do not overmix.
Pour batter into a greased muffin tin, filling each cup about halfway. Bake for 13-17 minutes or until toothpick stuck in the center comes out mostly clean. Serve warm with butter and a drizzle of honey, or as a side for chili.
CHEDDAR AND GRUYERE GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
from thetastingtabletestkitchen.com
3 ounces cheddar cheese, cut into ½-inch cubes, at room temperature
3 ounces Gruyère cheese, cut into ½-inch cubes, at room temperature
1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped
¼ teaspoon coarse black pepper
4 pieces sourdough bread, sliced inch thick
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
In a food processor, combine the cheddar and Gruyère and pulse until a smooth paste forms. Transfer to a mixing bowl and fold in the chives and black pepper.
Place bread on a clean work surface. Spread a thin layer of the mayonnaise on one side of each piece of bread. Flip 2 of the slices so that the mayonnaise side faces down and use a rubber spatula or a butter knife to evenly spread the cheese over the 2 slices.
Close the sandwiches with remaining 2 slices of bread, leaving the mayonnaise side facing up.
Place a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add sandwiches and cook, flipping sandwiches occasionally until golden brown and crispy on both sides, about 6 to 8 minutes.
Transfer sandwiches to a cutting board and allow to rest for a minute before slicing in half.
Serve.
