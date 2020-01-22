When it comes to fighting off the winter cold, nothing works better than a delicious, hot drink. Here are some ideas.
HOT VANILLA
from allrecipes.com
1 cup 2% milk
2 teaspoons white sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Pour the milk into a microwave-safe mug. Stir together the cinnamon and sugar, then stir into the milk. Mixing the cinnamon into the sugar first will help to keep it from floating on top. Stir in the vanilla. Place mug in the microwave and heat for 1 minute and 40 seconds, or longer for a warmer drink. Stir before drinking.
VIN BRULE
from Chef Gerard Craft
1 750-milliliter bottle dry red wine (Burgundy, Zinfandel or Merlot)
1 orange, sliced
3 inches stick cinnamon
5 whole cloves
1 star anise
2 teaspoons finely shredded lemon zest
teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 cup sugar
In a medium saucepan, combine the wine, orange slices, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, lemon zest and nutmeg. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Remove saucepan from heat and stir in sugar until dissolved. To serve, strain mixture through a fine-mesh strainer. Serve hot wine in small heatproof mugs or glasses.
HOT BUTTERED RUM
from midwestliving.com
1 pint vanilla ice cream, softened
2 sticks butter, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
1 cup packed brown sugar
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
In a medium bowl combine all ingredients. Beat with a mixer until smooth (you may have a few very small pieces of butter). Transfer to a freezer container and freeze until ready to use.
Hot Buttered Rum base may be used right away or for up to 3 months.
To serve, place 1 to 2 tablespoons of the base and 1 to 2 tablespoons of amber or clear rum in a coffee mug and top with boiling water. Stir until base is dissolved. Sprinkle with additional nutmeg, if desired, and add a cinnamon stick. Makes about 35 servings.
TIP: For hot buttered coffee, skip the rum and add hot brewed coffee instead of the water.
COCONUT TRES LECHES HOT CHOCOLATE
from midwestliving.com
3 cups fat-free milk
1 14-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
1/2 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk (2/3 cup)
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Sweetened whipped cream (optional)
1/4 cup chocolate shavings (optional)
In medium saucepan combine fat-free milk, coconut milk, and sweetened condensed milk. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally. Whisk in cocoa powder until well-combined. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Serve in mugs topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Makes 5 (1-cup) servings.
HOT CARAMEL CHOCOLATE
from midwestliving.com
cup sugar
cup unsweetened cocoa powder
cup water
6 milk-chocolate-covered round
caramels
6 cups milk, half-and-half, or light cream
Whipped cream (optional)
Milk chocolate-covered and/or candy-coated round caramels (optional)
In a large saucepan combine sugar, cocoa powder, and water. Cook and stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Add candies; cook and stir until melted. Stir in milk. Heat through. Pour into mugs; top with whipped cream and additional caramel candies. Makes 6 servings.
HOT APPLE CIDER
from asweetpeachef.com
3 cinnamon sticks
1 tsp black peppercorns
1⁄2 tsp whole cloves
1⁄4 tsp ground nutmeg
4 cups unsweetened apple juice
1⁄2 tbsp. orange zest
pure maple syrup, optional for added sweetness
Combine spices in a sauce pan and cook over medium-high heat until aromatic, about 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the nutmeg, and stir to combine. The, add in the apple juice and orange zest. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15- 20 minutes, depending on how strong you like your cider. Pour juice through a fine-mesh sieve, into a mug. Allow to cool slightly.
