At the Dec. 12 Grayson Park Board meeting Grant Harper was officially introduced to board members as the first Grayson Sports Complex and Recreation Park Manager.
After the Grayson Tourism Board received 22 applications for the position, the screening process was narrowed down to five candidates for interviews.
The interview committee determined that Harper was the standout candidate for the position. The Grayson Tourism Board voted to hire Harper, and he began his full time position on Dec. 16.
Harper said he is looking forward to being part of a project that will enhance the sports and recreational opportunities for the Grayson area as well as be a tourism destination for economic development.
