Alisha Hall, fourth and fifth grade teacher at Heritage Elementary School, has been selected as an elementary teacher of the year through the Campbellsville University 2020 Excellence in Teaching Awards Program.
“Alisha has taught science and social studies at Heritage Elementary for 12 years,” said Heritage Elementary Principal J.C. Perkins. “She is a very skillful classroom teacher whose commitment to the success of her students and her school has played a significant role in Heritage Elementary's success as a 5-Star Kentucky School.”
