When the sun sets in Kentucky, green lights come on.
Gov. Andy Beshear ordered the Governor’s Mansion to be lit green to honor Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19 and has encouraged citizens across the state to do the same. Some Kentuckians are participating, using it as a way to show others “we are all in this together.”
“We wanted people to know we care and we are here for them,” said Sarah Smith of Russell. “We are a proud Kentucky family. I go by his words. We are all going to do this together and we are all in this together. For me, being a proud Kentuckian and standing by our governor.”
Smith said she and her family are taking precautions and following the guidelines as closely as they can. She and her husband are both essential workers during the pandemic and have to leave their homes. She works at a doctor’s office and he is a postmaster.
“(Beshear) has been a really good leader through all of this,” said Smith. “I can listen to him and he calms me during this whole ordeal. Honesty, you believe his words. This pandemic is really terrifying.”
She said their family is only going out for essential trips.
One resident posted the question on a Facebook post from The Daily Independent if citizens are asked to only buy essentials then why buy the green lights.
“Not that there is anything wrong with green lights, but buying anything (that is) not a necessity is putting others at risk,” said Maria Stabilifide of Greenup. “Whether we purchase them online or in-store, it doesn’t make sense. I cannot understand that while so many are put out of work to keep special distance our governor would suggest buying green bulbs.”
Someone on the post suggested using a green marker to cover a normal bulb and it will give the same green light.
“I think he is doing a wonderful job and he asked us to light it up for compassion,” said Suzanne Griffith. “I think we should and I think it’s the right thing to do. When he said that, I didn’t go out to buy one, but I went to my Amazon to buy it. Once I get it, I will be lighting it up. It will go right in my porch light.”
Griffith said she had been practicing social distancing and taking precautions in every way she can.
Griffith and her family are utilizing paper masks and cloth masks to keep from spreading germs.
They are also wearing gloves and wiping down their shopping carts when going to the grocery store.
“We go directly in and get what we need, then we come back out and use our hand sanitizer,” said Barker.
Gary and Bonnie Swiney of Ironville are also lighting their home up with a green floodlight.
“I just think it’s a good practice to show we want to do what’s right and treat our neighbors with respect, and we treat this as a serious matter,” said Gary Swiney. “We want to do our part to fight this. The only thing we can do is treat everyone nicely and keep our distance and limit our contact.”
