GRAYSON – Longtime local musician Aaron Kitchen has launched a new music interview podcast called The Rocker Life and is finding success.
The show, launched on Nov. 11, shot up to No. 29 on the Apple Podcast Music Interview Chart while already offering some of the music industry’s biggest names as guests, including Michael Sweet (Stryper, Boston, Sweet and Lynch); Dirty Honey (with the No. 1 Billboard Single “When I’m Gone”) Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot, Whitesnake, Dio).
Kitchen, who is a bass player and backup vocalist for The Vindicated, said he had wanted to do a podcast for a long time, but he wanted a different format.
“It’s time to get past simply promoting an album or tour. I want to hear and talk about the unbelievable stories of the artists and the people behind launching the albums and tours,” he said. “It is really about that area where music and life intersect with each other.”
Did you have any interviewing experience before you started the podcast?
I interviewed my elementary school principal in the sixth grade with a few other kids, as part of a project. I can’t remember what the project was or why we were interviewing her, but that was literally my experience level at interviewing before deciding, ‘I’m doing this. No more putting it off. 2019 is the year. No excuses.’ I had a great media teacher though, Marilyn Thompson, at East Carter as a junior and senior. I had that class for two years and, go figure, it was my favorite part of the day.
What have you found difficult/easy/surprising about doing a podcast?
The surprising part of producing the podcast has without a doubt been two things: 1) The amount of editing and post-production time that can go into putting a 20-to-45 minute episode together. Not editing conversation or the interview itself, but bringing several tracks of production together with relatively consistent audio levels across tracks. 2) The fact that there are listeners now in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, U.K., Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Lithuania and Australia, within one month of launching! I’m so blown away by that!
How do you connect with these established artists and entice them to be on?
Connecting with potential guests, be it musicians, authors, artists (in the graphic sense), PR reps or CEOs has felt like more art than science to this point. Oftentimes the same method doesn’t work for contacting one potential guest as it would another. Then, there have been moments where I’m almost shocked that attempting to reach out directly to someone has worked easier than anything else.
To be candid about it, that’s really been part of the fun of the launch — the challenge of seeing what it’s going to take to track down this name on my list. There has definitely been a bit of detective work to come along with the role.
Enticing potential guests to have a conversation with me really comes down to the fact that I’ve had to conjure up and revisit all of my sales skills from beginning in music retail at 19 years old throughout my career in finance in various roles. It truly is all about the fact there has to be a benefit for that potential guest to want to appear on the show. It’s up to me to find out what that benefit is, communicate how I can meet it and make sure I over-deliver on the benefit by giving them the best experience possible.
Do you have an interview that stands out as a favorite?
There’s just no way I could answer that question other than to say “Bruce Kulick.” Having him on “The Rocker Life” to pay tribute to late KISS drummer (and his former bandmate) Eric Carr was incredible, surreal and just unbelievably rewarding. I could practically sing you so many of his guitar solos. He was as much of an influence for me to ever pick up a guitar as Eric Carr was for me to sit behind a drum kit.
To fast forward to age 39 and have him pay me a compliment and say. ‘I see you run a professional show; that’s wonderful!’ was such a powerful moment for me. It’s really tough to put into words the effect that compliment had on me. I’m sure he would never know it, but I’ve had more determination and drive to make the show as much of a success as possible now because of that one affirmation. I had both of those things before, but his approval of the work I’m doing and coming from someone as classy as he is was just an awesome life experience.
TO LISTEN
“The Rocker Life” is available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, TuneIn and other podcasting platforms or listen at The-RockerLife.com. Kitchen may be emailed at band@thevindicated.net.
