George Holbrook doesn’t want your pity.
The 59-year-old Grayson man would, however, like you to consider donating an organ if someone else needs it. In these days of COVID-19 illness and death, Holbrook (who is asymptomatic for COVID-19) has an additional worry — he has Stage Four kidney disease, spends 12 hours a week in dialysis and is on a national list of people waiting for a transplanted organ.
“My kidney function has been going down the last four, five years,” Holbrook said.
Your two kidneys are something like a school custodian in your body. They filter waste and extra water, clean the blood, regulate blood pressure and produce hormones.
According to my.clevelandclinic.org (https://my.clevelandclinic. org/health/diseases/15096-kidney-disease-chronic-kidney-disease), if a person has two healthy kidneys, he or she is said to have 100% kidney function. You might not notice if renal function drops to 70% or 60%.
When kidney function falls below 25%, serious problems develop. A person with less than 10% to 15% function will need to have treatment to replace kidney function. The treatment choices are dialysis, a process to cleanse the blood and body, or a kidney transplant.
Holbrook’s troubles began in 2018, when he was hospitalized with a case of pneumonia. Then a doctor went into his room.
“The kidney doctor (came) in, and he said, ‘Your kidneys are down to 6%,’” Holbrook said.
Special night
In the 16th Region basketball community, Holbrook long ago became as essential as nets, referees, cheerleaders and pep bands. He’s followed the teams since around 1975.
Former Russell athletic director Sam Sparks considers Holbrook a basketball barometer and has learned an athletic verity: if Holbrook’s in the stands, you’ll remember what you saw on the court.
“You could always tell it was a big game or a special night, whether it was games at East Carter or games at Elliott County, when you would walk in the gym and you see George in his customary front-row seat,” Sparks said.
Ask Holbrook to name his favorite game. It takes him about a nanosecond to answer: Feb. 14, 2009, Elliott County defeated Louisville Ballard, 89-75, in Sandy Hook. The win was part of the Lions’ third of three straight boys 16th Region titles.
Jonathan Ferguson led the Lions with 34 points that night, Timmy Knipp had 18, and twins Ethan and Evan Faulkner added 17 and 13, respectively. (The Faulkners grabbed eight rebounds apiece.) What Holbrook remembers: a Ballard parent’s claim that Elliott County would abandon its uptempo game and not run with the Bruins.
“Well, halftime, that same guy (came) over, he said ‘Our tongues are hangin’ out’,” Holbrook recalled.
Tricky days
Holbrook recently joined a national list of kidney patients waiting for healthy organs. A family member is the best option, but his situation is kind of like the title of The Who’s 1981 hit “Another Tricky Day.” He was adopted as an infant, his biological parents are deceased, and he wants nothing to do with his blood siblings.
Holbrook generally rises around 4 a.m. He drives to dialysis for four hours every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Then, an afternoon nap because dialysis wears him out.
After dialysis, it’s either out to the store for groceries or staying at home watching TV — he likes “Moonshiners” on the Discovery channel and “Live PD” on the A& E Network.
Ask Holbrook about how he’s coping with the COVID-19 situation and the concomitant closures, social distancing and having to stay home most of the day. His answer is like many an American’s.
“It’s a scary situation,” he said.
For more information about organ donation, call Holbrook at 606-316-3635 or the University of Cincinnati Medical Center at 513-584-7001.
