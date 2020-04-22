We had great participation in March for the Women in the Arts and the 'virtual exhibit' shared via Facebook worked out pretty well!
It's that special time of year with Earth Day coming up, and we're inviting artists to 'Celebrate The Earth' together with the Grayson Gallery & Art Center, Inc., online.
There will be an album set up under that name and shared on Facebook as soon as possible. Artists are invited to share photos of up to three pieces of original art in any & all media* via email: graysongallery@gmail.com. Those on Facebook may private message us (with the same details on the Dan Click page) by April 27. Works submitted via photographs should be identified with the artist's name, title, medium and price.
We welcome all three-dimensional, sculpture, assemblage, art from found materials, up-cycled, re-purposed and just about anything else that makes reuse of items in unique ways. In addition, feel free to share drawings, paintings, printmaking, photography, fiber/textile art and more... all for showcasing this wonderful, beautiful planet.
